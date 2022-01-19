RB Trelon Smith opts for portal

Trelon Smith has entered the transfer portal, Rivals has learned.

The running back had previously indicated he was moving on from Arkansas, doing so in social media posts following the Outback Bowl, but his next step was a mystery.

Despite being a fifth-year senior for the Razorbacks, Smith can still play one more year of college football because of the eligibility relief granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic. It now appears he will use that year elsewhere instead of entering the NFL Draft.

Considering Arkansas’ situation at his position, it wasn’t particularly surprising that Smith chose to move on. By the end of this season, sophomore Dominique Johnson and freshman Rocket Sanders had surpassed him on the depth chart.

Another freshman, A.J. Green, has also shown flashes of potential and Javion Hunt redshirted as a true freshman, plus the Razorbacks signed a pair of running backs - four-star Rashod Dubinion and three-star James Jointer Jr. - in their 2022 class.

With a decreased workload down the stretch, playing time likely would have been hard to come by for Smith next season.

Even though it was a disappointing end to his tenure, he was still successful with the Razorbacks. Smith led the Razorbacks in rushing last season and was second only to quarterback KJ Jefferson this year.

He started 11 games over the last two seasons, replacing Rakeem Boyd last year and beginning 2021 as the starter, and rushed for 1,308 yards and 10 touchdowns on 153 carries at Arkansas.

Prior to joining the Razorbacks, Smith was a 5.7 three-star recruit who originally signed with Arizona State in the Class of 2017. He spent two seasons with the Sun Devils before transferring to Arkansas, where he had to sit out the 2019 season because of old transfer rules.

Not including the two players who have withdrawn their name, the Razorbacks have had 16 scholarship players enter the transfer portal since November. That list includes three players pursuing a super senior season elsewhere - Smith, wide receiver Kendall Catalon and safety Joe Foucha.

Smith’s departure was already factored into it, but click here to view HawgBeat’s projected scholarship distribution for Arkansas in 2022. We are also tracking all of the Razorbacks’ transfers here.