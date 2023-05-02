Another former Razorback baseball standout has made his mark in the majors.

The Arizona Diamondbacks called up outfielder Dominic Fletcher on Sunday, and made his Major League debut against the Colorado Rockies.

The No. 75 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft spent the last four years climbing through the Diamondbacks' various minor league affiliates, the Kane County Cougars, Hillsboro Hops, Amarillo Sod Poodles and Reno Aces.

Fletcher spent the majority of his time in the minor leagues with Double-A Amarillo, playing in 134 games.

The outfielder played in 23 games with Triple-A Reno before get the call, hitting .323 (30-for-93) with five doubles, four triples, three home runs, and 13 RBI.

“Oh man, I was so excited," Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn said after Monday's Swatter's Club meeting. "So, Dom sent me a text at 12:23 Saturday night. I was done. I was in bed. So I didn’t get it. I get up early, like six something that day, Sunday morning. Finally turn the phone on at 7:30 and there it was. I was super happy. So, I sent out a text to all our assistant coaches, the trainers, strength coaches, I screen shot it for them. Then it all started popping back, ‘Heck yeah.’ Whatever. The guys were fired up about it. It’s cool."

Van Horn had high praise for Fletcher, saying “I’ve never had a player — I mean, never — that gets better reads right off the bat than him.” Van Horn continued, “He can play all three outfield positions, he hits left-handed, so there’s a utility guy right there, and he’s hit.”

After receiving the call that he had been promoted to the majors, Fletcher said he got “maybe one hour” of sleep. He got the call just after picking up food from Panda Express on Saturday night, he told the media after arriving at Coors Field, where the Diamondbacks played the Colorado Rockies.

Before the minor league season began, Fletcher competed with Italy in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He batted .368 in five games and hit a home run off San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Davish in a game against Japan.

In his MLB debut, Fletcher pinch hit for second baseman Ketel Marte with the Diamondbacks trailing Colorado 12-1. He hit a 92-mph sinker for a double in his first career plate appearance and grounded out to end the game.

Van Horn said Fletcher is expected to make his first start either Tuesday or Wednesday for the Diamondbacks in Arlington, Texas, against the Rangers.

Fletcher became the 63rd former Razorback to play in an MLB game and first since Evan Lee in 2022.