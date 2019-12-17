From now until the end of the year, save 25% on an annual subscription to HawgBeat and we'll send you $75 to spend at Nike.com! New users | Returning/monthly users

FAYETTEVILLE — Another piece of Sam Pittman’s first staff at Arkansas has fallen into place.

Sam Carter, who has spent the last four seasons in an analyst role at Missouri, will join the Razorbacks as the cornerbacks coach, a source told HawgBeat.

It will be his first job as one of 10 on-field assistant coaches. Although his official title with the Tigers was defensive quality control/analyst, Carter worked with the defensive backs.

When he was in Columbia, Carter was part of a unit that held opposing quarterbacks to a 111.8 rating and 179.3 passing yards per game, figures that rank seventh and eighth nationally. Even more impressive, the Tigers allowed opponents to complete just 50.3 percent of their passes - just edging Clemson for the lowest mark in the FBS.

Before beginning his coaching career, Carter was a three-year starting safety at TCU, where he racked up 13 interceptions and 18 pass breakups. As a senior in 2014, he was a first-team All-Big 12 selection and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.

In coming to Fayetteville, he’ll reunite with his former boss, as former Missouri head coach has been announced as the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator. Another former Missouri assistant, Brad Davis, has also joined Pittman’s staff as the offensive line coach.

Other assistants hired by Arkansas so far include wide receivers coach Justin Stepp, who was retained from the previous staff, and former Hutchinson C.C. head coach Rion Rhoades, who will reportedly coach linebackers.

That means there are five open positions left for Pittman to fill.