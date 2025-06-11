Four Razorbacks named NCBWA All-Americans

A day removed from getting three on the Perfect Game All-America teams, the Diamond Hogs have made history.
Per reports, it is the first time in the program's existence four players in a single season were selected as All-Americans.
The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association tabbed shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, outfielder Charles Davalan and designated hitter Kuhio Aloy to its second-team, while left-handed pitcher Zach Root made the third-team.
Wehiwa Aloy is the most decorated of the quartet, as he was named SEC Player of the Year, plus one of three finalists for the Golden Spikes Award and one of four for the Dick Howser Trophy, College Baseball's two most prestigious awards.
Aloy is slashing .348/.433/.668 with 87 hits, 18 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, and 64 RBI in 250 at-bats. Davalan has also produced player-of-the-year type numbers with a slash line of .355/.444/.586 to go with 89 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 59 RBI.
Wehiwa's younger brother, Kuhio, is slashing .330/.415/.565 with 76 hits, 15 doubles, 13 home runs and a team-high 70 RBI in 230 at-bats. Root has logged a team-high eight wins in 17 appearances, as well as 119 strikeouts and a 3.59 ERA.