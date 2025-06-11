Four Razorbacks named NCBWA All-Americans

A day removed from getting three on the Perfect Game All-America teams, the Diamond Hogs have made history.

Per reports, it is the first time in the program's existence four players in a single season were selected as All-Americans.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association tabbed shortstop Wehiwa Aloy, outfielder Charles Davalan and designated hitter Kuhio Aloy to its second-team, while left-handed pitcher Zach Root made the third-team.