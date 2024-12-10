Four Razorbacks named Coaches All-SEC

The Arkansas Razorbacks had four players named All-SEC by the league's coaches on Tuesday.

Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong and defensive end Landon Jackson earned Second Team honors, while left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. were named Third Team All-SEC. All four players transferred into the program at one point, and Carmona and Sorey were both in their first seasons with the Hogs.

Armstrong led the SEC with 78 receptions for 1,140 receiving yards in the regular season. He also added one touchdown and averaged 103.6 yards per game. The former Texas A&M-Commerce transfer will not play in the Liberty Bowl matchup against Texas Tech on Dec. 27.

Jackson began the season as a preseason Second Team All-SEC selection and he kept that pace. He logged 49 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the year. Jackson also will not play in the bowl game.

A transfer from Georgia, Sorey led the Razorbacks with 89 total tackles and he added 9.0 tackles for loss, two sacks, one interception and three quarterback hurries. He announced Dec. 2 that he intends to return for another season in Fayetteville.

Carmona earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors twice during the regular season following wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 2) and No.4 Tennessee (Oct. 7). A transfer from San Jose State, Carmona is the first Razorback offensive tackle to earn All-SEC recognition from the league’s coaches since Dan Skipper in 2016. Carmona announced Dec. 4 he plans to return for another year with the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks will play Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 27. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.