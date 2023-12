Baugh, who committed to the Razorbacks on May 19, made the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Arkansas' recruiting class took another hit on Monday as the Hogs lost the commitment of four-star athlete Jadan Baugh.

The Decatur, Georgia, native had taken visits to both Florida and Alabama in recent weeks, and was most recently on an official visit in Tuscaloosa this last weekend.

Arkansas had recruited Baugh to play running back. He played on both sides of the ball for Columbia High School last season.

With Baugh's de-commitment, Arkansas now just has one running back — four-star Braylen Russell — in the class of 2024.