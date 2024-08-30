Four-star defensive tackle Kevin Oatis commits to Arkansas
Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams reeled in another massive commitment on Friday as four-star defensive tackle Kevin Oatis committed to the Hogs.
Oatis, a 5.8 four-star recruit out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, chose Arkansas over a plethora of other offers, including Mississippi State, LSU, Texas A&M and many others.
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound prospect took his official visit to Arkansas the weekend of May 31. He told Rivals’ Mississippi State site, Bulldog Blitz, the Razorbacks pushed hard for his commitment.
“At first, I didn’t think about it being a top school,” Oatis said Aug. 16. “But when I went on my official visit, I just loved everything about the staff. With Coach Sam Pittman, that staff is clear. If he tells you something, it’s gonna happen. He never lies to any of his players. Coach Deke Adams has a great history of building great D-linemen, like Jadeveon Clowney. I just like how the staff, they’re real. They’re gonna tell you the truth, things you can work on and things that’s good.”
Oatis is the fifth defensive line prospect and third defensive tackle in the Razorbacks’ 2025 class, which is now up to 22 total commitments.
Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas football recruiting.