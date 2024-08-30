Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams reeled in another massive commitment on Friday as four-star defensive tackle Kevin Oatis committed to the Hogs.

Oatis, a 5.8 four-star recruit out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, chose Arkansas over a plethora of other offers, including Mississippi State, LSU, Texas A&M and many others.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound prospect took his official visit to Arkansas the weekend of May 31. He told Rivals’ Mississippi State site, Bulldog Blitz, the Razorbacks pushed hard for his commitment.