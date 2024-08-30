PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Four-star defensive tackle Kevin Oatis commits to Arkansas

Four-star Kevin Oatis. (Rivals.com)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams reeled in another massive commitment on Friday as four-star defensive tackle Kevin Oatis committed to the Hogs.

Oatis, a 5.8 four-star recruit out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, chose Arkansas over a plethora of other offers, including Mississippi State, LSU, Texas A&M and many others.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pound prospect took his official visit to Arkansas the weekend of May 31. He told Rivals’ Mississippi State site, Bulldog Blitz, the Razorbacks pushed hard for his commitment.

“At first, I didn’t think about it being a top school,” Oatis said Aug. 16. “But when I went on my official visit, I just loved everything about the staff. With Coach Sam Pittman, that staff is clear. If he tells you something, it’s gonna happen. He never lies to any of his players. Coach Deke Adams has a great history of building great D-linemen, like Jadeveon Clowney. I just like how the staff, they’re real. They’re gonna tell you the truth, things you can work on and things that’s good.”

Oatis is the fifth defensive line prospect and third defensive tackle in the Razorbacks’ 2025 class, which is now up to 22 total commitments.

Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas football recruiting.

