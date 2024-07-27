The 6-foot-3, 268-pound interior defensive lineman made the announcement during a ceremony at Hartfield Academy, choosing the Hogs over Mississippi State, LSU and Ole Miss.

Arkansas landed its third commitment in only two days Saturday, as four-star defensive lineman Reginald Vaughn announced his pledge to the Razorbacks.

Vaughn's services were wanted by several SEC programs, including Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida and Texas.

A native of Madison, Mississippi, Vaughn took several visits to Arkansas in the spring, capped off by his official visit the weekend of June 21.

The trenches have been a point of emphasis in the class of 2025 for the Razorbacks. Vaughn’s commitment marks the fourth on the defensive line, as he joins three-stars JaQuentin Madison, Caleb Bell and Trent Sellers.

With Vaughn's commitment, Arkansas now sits at 19 in the class of 2025, which includes three four-star recruits: Vaughn, quarterback Grayson Wilson and linebacker Tavion Wallace.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days on July 19 he'd like to get around 20 commits in the high school ranks, which means there's still some room for the class to grow. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas football recruiting.