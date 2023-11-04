A Pine Bluff, Crutchfield native made the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Arkansas 2024 recruiting class took a hit on Saturday as four-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield decommitted from the Razorbacks.

Crutchfield holds offers from LSU, Auburn, TCU, and many others.

Arkansas offered Crutchfield on Jan. 21 during one of its Prospect Days. After that, his recruitment skyrocketed, as he started picking up offers left and right.

It was believed Crutchfield wanted to play college football with fellow in-state athlete four-star defensive end Charleston Collins. The two took multiple visits together, which included two to Arkansas in April.

The athletic duo also visited LSU the day before they committed to the Razorbacks on April 21.

As of Saturday, Collins remains committed to Arkansas.

Crutchfield was the first wide receiver commitment in the class of 2024 for Arkansas. With his decision, the Hogs now have two wide receivers in the class in Missouri City, Texas, four-star Ashton Bethel-Roman and Bentonville three-star CJ Brown.

Arkansas now sits at 18 total commitments in the class of 2024. Surprisingly, Arkansas' national ranking did not change, as the Hogs are still ranked No. 21 in the country, ahead of Kentucky and right behind Auburn.