Following Arkansas football's embarrassing 48-14 home loss to No. 10 Missouri on Friday, the program's dysfunction reared its ugly head on social media. Backup freshman quarterback Malachi Singleton's mom, Margaret, tweeted some interesting things after her son didn't see any playing time during the blowout loss in the Battle Line Rivalry.

A former four-star prospect from Kennesaw, Georgia, Singleton enrolled early with the Razorbacks in hopes of seeing some potential playing time as a backup to KJ Jefferson. Instead, he was beaten out by Jacolby Criswell — who completed 12 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Tigers.

Singleton was heavily recruited by the Gus Malzahn-led Central Florida Knights, but they ultimately fell short to the Hogs. Her comments are made even more interesting because of the history Malzahn shares with the Arkansas program. Malzahn was head coach of Springdale High School from 2001-05 before being named Arkansas' offensive coordinator in 2006. Unfortunately for the Arkansas football program, some players made their opinions known on social media following the game as well.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MTUZBT09PT09PIGl0IGFwcGVhcnMsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGhlZGF2aW9uZG96aWVyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkB0aGVkYXZpb25kb3ppZXI8L2E+IHdhbnRzIHRvIHdpbiBhIEJhdHRs ZSBMaW5lIFJpdmFscnkgZ2FtZSDwn6Sj8J+ko/CfpKPwn6Sj8J+ko/CfmK0g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3hoT3RzQUhCUEYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS94aE90c0FIQlBGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IG1peiAoQFNob3dNZUJv eTYpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU2hvd01lQm95Ni9z dGF0dXMvMTcyODIxMjc2NzYwMDI1MTEzNj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciAyNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

As seen in the tweet above, Arkansas freshman wide receiver Davion Dozier commented "spots open?" on an Instagram live hosted by Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden following the matchup. A four-star recruit out of Moody, Alabama, Dozier has played sparingly this season. In three made appearances, he caught one pass for 14 yards and a touchdown. It wasn't just a freshman voicing his displeasure, as redshirt junior linebacker Jaheim Thomas made an interesting cryptic now-deleted tweet after not seeing any playing time against Missouri until the third quarter.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdCYjMzk7cyB0aGF0IHRpbWUgb2YgdGhlIHllYXIuLi4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzZ0aDlUOFFPbUYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS82 dGg5VDhRT21GPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvbm5vciBHb29kc29uIChAQ29u bm9yR29vZHNvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db25u b3JHb29kc29uL3N0YXR1cy8xNzI4MjIwNTk2NzQyMjcxMDc3P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=