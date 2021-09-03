Freshmen expected to debut vs. Rice

FAYETTEVILLE — It may be Year 2 of the Sam Pittman era, but exactly how he’ll handle the four-game redshirt rule remains to be seen.

Last season, the Razorbacks could play freshmen in as many games as they’d like without repercussions because it was a free year for everyone thanks to the NCAA’s eligibility relief in response to the pandemic.

The result was 13 freshmen appearing in at least one game, with eight of them exceeding the four-game limit that would typically burn their redshirt. Of those players, five saw most of their action on special teams.

With things returning to normal in 2021, Pittman told reporters that his philosophy will be to play freshmen early, if possible, and then make a decision on whether or not to redshirt them later in the season.

“I think you have to play them whenever you can,” Pittman said. “You may not get an opportunity later on in the year - I mean, if you get an opportunity to early in the year.

“Then the other thing is when you play them early, you'll know more about if you should redshirt them or if you shouldn't. I understand you learn those things at practice too, but some guys just show up better and some guys show up worse when the lights are on.”

Two players who are virtual locks to burn their redshirt this season, assuming they stay healthy, are four-star signees Ketron Jackson Jr. and Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. They’re the only true freshmen who cracked the offensive or defensive two-deep depth chart released earlier this week.

Jackson could potentially emerge as the Razorbacks’ second-best receiver alongside Treylon Burks, while Sanders won the backup running back job behind Trelon Smith.

Cam Little is the lone true freshman starter on the depth chart, but he’s a kicker. He beat out walk-ons Vito Calvaruso and Matthew Phillips to win the starting job.

The only other true freshman to appear on the Week 1 depth chart is Jayden Johnson. He’s listed as a fourth-team safety, but it’s reasonable to assume he’d be a backup in Arkansas’ dime package with three safeties on the field at one time.

Pittman said he’s “ready to see (Johnson) play” and also said freshman running back AJ Green, who was in the mix to be Smith’s backup, has “looked better in practice,” indicating both could make their collegiate debuts Saturday.

Linebacker Chris Paul Jr. and wide receiver Bryce Stephens are in the “maybe” category regarding freshmen who could play against Rice. Pittman did not mention anyone else.

