Fresno State transfer wide receiver signs with Arkansas

Junior Fresno State wide receiver transfer Raylen Sharpe has signed with Arkansas, he announced Sunday.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Texas native was a pass-catcher for two seasons (2022-23) at Missouri State under then-head coach Bobby Petrino, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Razorbacks.

In two years with the Bears, Sharpe caught 89 passes for 1,298 yards and eight touchdowns, which includes a 991-yard season in 2023. This past year for Fresno State, Sharpe made 51 grabs for 523 yards and three scores.

Sharpe's best performance came against former Razorback defensive coordinator and UNLV head coach Barry Odom on Sept. 28, as Sharpe totaled 10 receptions for 116 yards in the loss.

