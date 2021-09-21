FSU transfer Warren Thompson placed on scholarship

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has placed wide receiver Warren Thompson on scholarship, head coach Sam Pittman announced during his weekly television show Sunday night.

The news came shortly after the Florida State transfer hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson during the Razorbacks’ 45-10 blowout win over Georgia Southern.

“Warren is a big receiver that can run and we had the matchup,” Pittman told host Chuck Barrett. “Of course KJ had to make a great throw, but that’s why I put Warren Thompson on scholarship, because I knew he could do those type things and he’s getting better each week.”

A former blue-chip recruit, Thompson was No. 83 in the Rivals250 for the 2018 class and signed with the Seminoles over a slew of high-profile schools coming out of Armwood High in Seffner, Fla.

After three seasons at Florida State during which he caught 11 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown, Thompson decided to reunite with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles - who coached him in 2019 - in Fayetteville.

He arrived at Arkansas as a walk-on, but Pittman left the door open for him to earn a scholarship with his play on the field and he has done just that. Through three games, Thompson has four receptions for 81 yards and has played 75 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

Each of those marks rank fourth on the team behind starters Treylon Burks, De’Vion Warren and Tyson Morris. Considering he didn’t join the team until this summer, Thompson has just scratched the surface of his potential, Pittman said.

“Now there's one who is going to get better as the season goes on, too,” Pittman said last week. “I think he's still thinking a little bit right now, to be honest with you - not in his routes, but in his assignments. I think he's getting better and better, but he's playing a little slower than what he will because he's not positive about what is going on.”

Thompson going on scholarship is significant news on the recruiting front, too, because he is now considered an “initial counter” in Arkansas’ 2021 signing class. He joins fellow transfers John Ridgeway, Markell Utsey and Tre Williams as players Arkansas brought in over the annual 25-man limit.

They’ll be counted toward the 2022 class, meaning the Razorbacks can sign up to just 21 players - traditional high school/junior college prospects and transfers - this cycle. They are sitting at 18 commitments, leaving just three more spots to fill.

However, there have been reports that the NCAA is considering legislation that would potentially allow up to seven additional spots if passed.

It’s also worth noting that Thompson gives Arkansas just 80 scholarship players - not including super seniors, who don’t count toward the limit - for the 2021 season, according to HawgBeat’s unofficial distribution chart.

The remaining five spots must be filled at some point in order to ensure the Razorbacks’ ability to bring in midyear enrollees. Those scholarship will go to walk-ons who contribute on the field, Pittman has said previously.