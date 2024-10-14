Advertisement

Published Oct 14, 2024
GALLERY: Arkansas basketball Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff, Hot Springs
circle avatar
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DanFair88
info icon
The Arkansas Razorbacks wrapped up their preseason Tip-Off Tour in Pine Bluff on Sunday.

The basketball team had stops in at OZK Arena in Hot Springs on Saturday and at the Pine Bluff Convention Center in Pine Bluff on Sunday. In Pine Bluff, former Razorbacks Todd Day, US Reed, Andrew Lang, Ernie Murray, Ken Biley and Chris Walker were named honorary captains for the event.

The events featured meet-and-greet sessions with players and coaches, a community service event where the team partnered with Samaritan's Feet to pass out 3,000 pairs of shoes and on-court drills in front of fans.

ALSO READ: Trevon Brazile confident, adjusted with new-look Razorbacks

"This program did not start with me," Arkansas head coach John Calipari said after the event in Pine Bluff on Sunday. "This program was what Eddie Sutton did, what coach (Nolan) Richardson did, what the other coaches did. So you want to make sure you're tying everybody into this."

Head over to The Trough, HawgBeat's premium message board, for more information on what happened at the stops in Pine Bluff and Hot Springs.

Here are some photos from Sunday's action in Pine Bluff, courtesy of HawgBeat photographers Braeden Botts and Issac Shelor.

