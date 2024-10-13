Trevon Brazile confident, adjusted with new-look Razorbacks

Heading into his third season with the Arkansas basketball team, redshirt junior forward Trevon Brazile hopes to elevate his game under first-year head coach John Calipari.

The 6-foot-10, 230-pound athlete tested the NBA Draft waters at the end of a rocky 2023-24 season, but he opted to return to the program after a chat with Calipari during the offseason. Fans got a first look at Brazile during Arkansas' first Tip-Off Tour event in Hot Springs on Saturday, which was essentially an open practice in front of around 4,000 fans.

When asked after the event what part of his game had improved the most over the offseason, Brazile had a short response — "Everything. I just have more confidence.”

That newfound self-belief will go a long way for Brazile, who averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds as a redshirt sophomore last season. The former Missouri transfer started the year with seven double-digit performances in his first nine games, but knee problems and bad team play hindered his impact throughout the campaign.

The Springfield, Missouri, native credited his new teammates and coaches for his development over the offseason.

“When I came in, they told me how they want me to play, and how could I not listen to those guys?" Brazile said. "So just trying to go out there and do what they say.”