Trevon Brazile confident, adjusted with new-look Razorbacks

in other news
VIDEO: Van Horn previews exhibitions vs. Oklahoma State
Video of Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn's preview press conference ahead of exhibitions vs. Oklahoma State.
Arkansas pitcher to miss 2025 season with torn UCL
Arkansas pitcher Cooper Dossett underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL.
Arkansas stat leaders through 6 games
Arkansas has a good bit of players near the top of the SEC in a few statistical categories.
Slobbering Hog to make return after NIL goal reached
Arkansas' famous basketball logo will return to midcourt at Bud Walton Arena.
Trio of Razorbacks nearing return, injury at kicker position
Arkansas could see an important trio of injured players return for the LSU game.
in other news
VIDEO: Van Horn previews exhibitions vs. Oklahoma State
Video of Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn's preview press conference ahead of exhibitions vs. Oklahoma State.
Arkansas pitcher to miss 2025 season with torn UCL
Arkansas pitcher Cooper Dossett underwent Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL.
Arkansas stat leaders through 6 games
Arkansas has a good bit of players near the top of the SEC in a few statistical categories.
Heading into his third season with the Arkansas basketball team, redshirt junior forward Trevon Brazile hopes to elevate his game under first-year head coach John Calipari.
The 6-foot-10, 230-pound athlete tested the NBA Draft waters at the end of a rocky 2023-24 season, but he opted to return to the program after a chat with Calipari during the offseason. Fans got a first look at Brazile during Arkansas' first Tip-Off Tour event in Hot Springs on Saturday, which was essentially an open practice in front of around 4,000 fans.
When asked after the event what part of his game had improved the most over the offseason, Brazile had a short response — "Everything. I just have more confidence.”
That newfound self-belief will go a long way for Brazile, who averaged 8.6 points and 5.9 rebounds as a redshirt sophomore last season. The former Missouri transfer started the year with seven double-digit performances in his first nine games, but knee problems and bad team play hindered his impact throughout the campaign.
The Springfield, Missouri, native credited his new teammates and coaches for his development over the offseason.
“When I came in, they told me how they want me to play, and how could I not listen to those guys?" Brazile said. "So just trying to go out there and do what they say.”
After grinding through the summer behind closed doors, performing in front of fans brought new juice to what was essentially an open practice, according to Brazile.
“It adds some adrenaline, obviously there’s a lot of people watching," Brazile said. "So you want to look your best no matter what. You always want to look your best, but it amplifies when there’s 4,000 people in the room.”
Even though he's been in Fayetteville for the last two seasons, because of the new coaching staff in town, Brazile said it doesn't feel like the same Arkansas program he transferred to in 2022.
“Obviously I’ve been here for a couple years, but when you have a whole different staff, they do things a whole different way," Brazile said. "It kind of feels like a new program. It’s definitely been an adjustment at first, but I feel like my teammates and my coaches have helped me adjust just fine.”
One of those adjustments has been Brazile's play. During the summer conditioning period, Calipari challenged Brazile — along with his teammates — to have an "attack dog" mentality.
"I mean, his resume speaks for itself, so I just try to do what he says." Brazile said July 29. "This summer I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress with not shooting threes. Just being what he calls an ‘attack dog.’ Just trying to be an attack dog."
The Tip-Off Tour will have its second and final stop in Pine Bluff on Sunday, and Brazile said the chance to get out in front of more fans across the state is something they should have been doing for a while.
“Going around the state, meeting people and playing in front of people that might not be able to get to a game or never see a practice or player in real life," Brazile said. "It’s a good thing for the state.”
Doors for the Tip-Off Tour at the Pine Bluff Convention Center will open at 3 p.m. CT Sunday. The team will participate in a meet-and-greet with fans, as well as a community service project with Samaritan's Feet, before beginning drill work on the court. Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest updates.
- CB
- OLB
- DT
- ATH
- WR
- S
- C
- SDE
- ILB
- DT