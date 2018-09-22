It is once again gameday for the Razorbacks. Here is everything you need to know about their game at No. 9 Auburn...

Important Times

Gates open: 4:30 p.m.

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

Television/Radio

TV: SEC Network

Online stream: WatchESPN

On the call: Tom Hart (play-by-play), Jordan Rodgers (analyst), Cole Cubelic (reporter)

Radio: Razorback/IMG Sports Network

On the call: Chuck Barrett (play-by-play), Quinn Grovey (analyst) Geno Bell (reporter)

Sirius/XM channel: 98/386

Weather

Kickoff (6 p.m.): 85 degrees, 15 percent chance of precipitation, winds ENE 4 mph

Postgame (10 p.m.): 76 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation, winds ESE 3 mph

Auburn Players to Know

#5 Derrick Brown - 6-foot-5, 320-pound DT (2018: 15 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH)

#8 Jarrett Stidham - Preseason Heisman Trophy candidate (2018: 64.0 percent, 584 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT, 1 rush TD)

#23 Ryan Davis - Broke Auburn's single-season receptions record in 2017 (2018: 13 rec., 109 yds.)

#24 Daniel Thomas - Starting safety, team-leader in interceptions (2018: 12 tackles, 2 INT, 1 PBU)

#28 JaTarvious Whitlow - Former two-star recruit, leading RB, redshirt freshman (2018: 44 car., 254 yds., 2 TD)

#33 Will Hastings - Former walk-on, Little Rock native, just five months removed from ACL surgery

#57 Deshaun Davis - Leading tackler, starting MLB (2018: 24 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 3 QBH, 1 sack, 1 PBU)

#81 Darius Slayton - Big-play threat at WR (2018: 6 rec., 74 yds., 1 TD)

#95 Dontavius Russell - 6-foot-3, 320-pound DT (2018: 7 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, 1 sack, 1 QBH)

Keys to the Game

Here are three things HawgBeat is looking for out of the Razorbacks today...

1. Protect the football - If Arkansas throws six interceptions this weekend, Auburn might win by 90 points. You can't give a team as good as the Tigers extra possessions.

2. Work short/intermediate passes - Cole Kelley was just 1 of 11 on passes at least 20 yards down the field. With Ty Storey under center this week, Arkansas should probably try to complete some shorter passes with only a few deep balls against Auburn's talented defense.

3. Limit explosive plays - In each of the last two matchups, Arkansas allowed eight plays of at least 20 yards. Several of those gained much more than that. Forcing the Tigers to nickel and dime the Razorbacks' defense would be a success.

Predictions

Vegas: +30 (O/U 57.5) ... That equates to about Auburn 44, Arkansas 14.

ESPN FPI: Auburn has a 95.6 percent chance to win.

S&P+: Auburn 37, Arkansas 16

Andrew Hutchinson (preseason): Auburn 38, Arkansas 17

Andrew Hutchinson (updated): Auburn 41, Arkansas 13

Nikki Chavanelle: Auburn 55, Arkansas 17

Auburn beat writer Jay G. Tate: Auburn 45, Arkansas 14