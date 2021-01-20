HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Auburn, spread, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Razorbacks are welcoming the Auburn Tigers to Bud Walton Wednesday night for a rematch. This will be the 56th meeting between the two teams, with Arkansas leading the all-time series 35-20. Furthermore, the Hogs are 21-5 against the Tigers in games played in Fayetteville. The two squads faced off in December with the Hogs forcing 18 turnovers in a 97-85 win in Auburn.

Arkansas needs a win on Wednesday night in order to get the train back on the tracks. The Hogs have dropped their last two games against Alabama and LSU by a combined 47 points. Back on their home court after the two road games, the Razorbacks look too improve on their 2-4 SEC record.

Auburn on the other hand is coming off a huge win against Kentucky, and they are currently on a two-game win streak. The last time the Tigers played Arkansas, they did not have freshman Sharife Cooper and this game will be a whole different look with the talented freshman on the floor.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against Auburn: