HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Auburn, Tigers to know, more

For the first time in this coronavirus affected season, the Hogs are going to be playing on the road. Eric Musselman and company are travelling to Alabama to face the Auburn Tigers to begin SEC play. This will be the 55th meeting between the two squads, the last matchup being a 3-point loss in overtime near the end of last season. Arkansas has a hefty lead in all time matchups, 34-20. Arkansas is playing their first game in 8 days, with their last game being an 85-72 hard fought win against a solid Abilene Christian team. Auburn is sitting at 6-2 on the season, with one of their losses coming to the No.1 team in the nation, Gonzaga. Since their last loss against UCF, the Tigers are on a 5-game win streak, looking to continue their recent hot streak when heading into SEC play against the Hogs.

Important Times

Doors Open: 5 p.m. Tip-Off: 6 p.m.

TV/Radio

ESPN2 (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes) Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman) XM: 380, Sirius: N/A, Online Channel: 970

Keys to the Game from Head Coach Eric Musselman

“First of all, they’re really really well coached. They play really hard. They’re a very good offensive rebounding team. They’re really, really active on the glass. They’re a great loose ball-getting team. “Obviously Powell and Flanagan are two guys that have focal points for them offensively.We’ve got to rebound. We’ve got to take care of the basketball, which is kind of two themes that we’ll talk about all year now that we’re in conference play. “We’ve got to play hard. I know that sounds simple and easy, but when you’re playing against a group of hard-playing guys. We know how good they are in their own building. I know it’s a different year, but there’s still comfort in your own building. They don’t lose many games at home. “So obviously it’s a tough challenge. There’s so much stuff going into tomorrow night’s game. First time us traveling, first time playing a Power 5. There’s just a lot of things that go into this game.”

Golden Eagles to Know

G Justin Powell: This freshman from Kentucky is leading the team in almost every major category, points (13.9ppg), assists (4.5apg), rebounds (6.4rpg). G Allen Flanigan: As an Arkansas native, Flanigan is going to be ready to play against his home state squad. Flanigan leads the teams in minutes per game (28.5mpg), and is tied for second on the team in assists (2.5apg). F Jaylin Williams: This sophomore big man from Georgia is a defensive threat for the Tigers, leading the team in steals (1.1spg), and blocks (1.4bpg).

Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Auburn)

Scoring Offense: 12 (90 ppg) | 127 (75.8 ppg) Scoring Defense: 37 (61.6 ppg) | 157 (69.1 ppg) FG%: 87 (46.9) | 147 (44.9) 3pt%: 128 (34.9%) | 191 (32.4%) 3pt Def: 36 (27.5%) | 71 (29.2%)

Vegas Line

Arkansas -3, O/U 143.5 ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 69.0% chance to win

Key Rankings (Arkansas | Auburn)

AP Top 25: 55 votes | 0 votes KenPom: 36 | 65 Sagarin: 18 | 58 ESPN BPI: 27 | 109

Cumulative Season Stats