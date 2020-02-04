Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Having snapped its three-game SEC skid, Arkansas is now looking to start a winning streak.

It won't be easy for the Razorbacks (16-5, 4-4 SEC), as they welcome No. 11 Auburn (19-2, 6-2) to Fayetteville for a huge midweek game at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday.

Both teams have an opportunity to pick up a Quadrant 1 win. The Tigers are No. 18 in the latest NET rankings, while Arkansas checks in at No. 35.

The last time a ranked Auburn team visited Fayetteville was two years ago and the Razorbacks knocked off the No. 14 Tigers 91-82 thanks to double-doubles by Jaylen Barford (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Daniel Gafford (21 and 10).

Here's everything you need to know about this year's matchup between Arkansas and Auburn...