Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Auburn, Vegas spread, more
Having snapped its three-game SEC skid, Arkansas is now looking to start a winning streak.
It won't be easy for the Razorbacks (16-5, 4-4 SEC), as they welcome No. 11 Auburn (19-2, 6-2) to Fayetteville for a huge midweek game at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday.
Both teams have an opportunity to pick up a Quadrant 1 win. The Tigers are No. 18 in the latest NET rankings, while Arkansas checks in at No. 35.
The last time a ranked Auburn team visited Fayetteville was two years ago and the Razorbacks knocked off the No. 14 Tigers 91-82 thanks to double-doubles by Jaylen Barford (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Daniel Gafford (21 and 10).
Here's everything you need to know about this year's matchup between Arkansas and Auburn...
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Fayetteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena - capacity 19,200)
Tip off: 6 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart and Andy Kennedy) - ONLINE
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) - ONLINE
XM/Online: 382/972
Auburn Players to Know
#3 - F Danjel Purifoy - Sr., 6-7, 230
Stats: 27.6 min., 9.6 pts. (40.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT%, 80.5 FT%), 4.9 reb., 1.4 ast.
#5 - J'Von McCormick - Sr., 6-0, 185
Stats: 30.2 min., 10.7 pts. (38.9 FG%, 28.4 3PT%), 3.9 reb., 4.6 ast.
#10 - G Samir Doughty - Sr., 6-4, 194
Stats: 32.2 min., 15.1 pts. (39.4 FG%, 29.6 3PT%, 76.6 FT%), 4.0 reb., 2.6 ast., 1.2 stl.
#23 - F Isaac Okoro - F, 6-6, 225
Stats: 31.3 min., 13.0 pts. (51.9 FG%), 4.4 reb., 2.1 ast., 1.0 stl.
#50 - C Austin Wiley - Sr., 6-11, 260
Stats: 20.5 min., 10.1 pts. (54.2 FG%, 70.8 FT%), 9.2 reb., 1.6 blk.
What They're Saying
"Obviously you play a team that’s top 15 in the county, it’s always a great opportunity. Playing them at home is a great opportunity. Having said that, they’re ranked 11th for a reason because they’re really, really good. They’re really long. They’re really experienced. When you start looking at their roster, obviously they lost a lot last year off a great team - and Coach Pearl does a great job; he’s intense for an entire 40 minutes and his team kind of takes on his personality - but they’re old, too." - head coach Eric Musselman, on Auburn
"They have a freshman that’s just been incredible. Okoro’s done such a great for them. Defensively, he’s a really good defender. He does a great job of getting to the basket off dribble drives." - Musselman, on Auburn forward Isaac Okoro
"He’s going to be day-to-day probably for two to three weeks. ... He’ll be day-to-day, and if he’s able to play, whenever that is over the next two weeks, great. If he’s not able to play, we just need people to step up like they did against TCU." - Musselman, on the status of sophomore Isaiah Joe (knee)
Projections
Vegas: Arkansas -1, O/U 145 ... Arkansas 73, Auburn 72
Sagarin: Arkansas -0.62, O/U 145.36 ... Arkansas 72.99, Auburn 72.37
ESPN BPI: Arkansas -2.3, Arkansas has 58.4% chance to win
