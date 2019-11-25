Arkansas head into the first of several true road matchups this season with a clean 5-0 record with wins over Rice, North Texas, Texas Southern, Montana and South Dakota.

The Hogs have held four of five opponents to season-lows and they lead the nation in three-point defense (11.6%). Mason Jones and Isaiah Joe are tied for the team's leading scorer with 17.4 points per game apiece.

The Razorbacks have faced Georgia Tech seven times, including last year's 69-65 loss in Bud Walton. The Yellow Jackets began their fourth season under head coach Josh Pastner with a dramatic 82-81 overtime victory over NC State in Raleigh, N.C., and followed with a 64-41 homecourt win over Elon on Nov. 11. The Yellow Jackets fell 82-78 at Georgia for their first loss Wednesday night. Tech has the ACC’s leading scorer in sophomore guard Michael Devoe.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup with the 2-1 Yellow Jackets:

Important Times:

Doors Open: 4 p.m. (McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta)

Tip-off: 6 p.m.

TV/Radio:

TV: ACC Network (Streaming on WatchESPN) (Chris Cotter, Dan Bonner)

Radio: RSN XM 389/Online 979 (Chuck Barrett, Mike Zimmerman)

From the Head Hog Eric Musselman:

"We'll have to rebound, I can tell you that. They have one of the nation's best shot blockers. They have a really active four-man, they're coming off a game where he had 34 points so, he's a crafty scorer. We're going into an ACC program that won at NC State, they played Georgia well for stretches. It'll be a big-time challenge, as any road game is.

"We need to make some threes because we don't post-up a lot. We'll be a much more dangerous team when we do."

South Dakota Players to Know:

00 G Michael Devoe: Sophomore guard Michael Devoe leads the ACC in scoring through three games with 26 points per game. He's shooting at a 59.1% clip and he's 11 of 15 from deep.

1 F James Banks: 6-foot-10 Georgia native James Banks leads the nation in blocked shots with 17 over three games. He's also the team's second-leading scorer with 11.7 points per game. He's not a deep-shot threat but he'll penetrate inside. He's averaging 8.3 boards per game. Banks and Devoe both have 10 turnovers on the season.

5 F Moses Wright: 6-foot-9 junior Moses Wright is averaging 10.7 points per game and he posted season-highs in points (18) and rebounds (9) last time up against Georgia.

12 F Khalid Moore: 6-foot-7 sophomore forward from New York, Moore is averaging 7.3 points per game and he lead the team with nine steals. He's hit just eight of 15 free throws this season.

10 G Jose Alvarado: Alvarado, a junior from New York, is coming off an ankle injury and had to miss the game against Elon but he is averaging six points a game and has nine assists. He led the team in scoring last season.

Keys to the Game:

- Georgia Tech leads the nation in blocked shots through three games, the Hogs will need to use some shot fakes to avoid them.

- The Yellow Jackets average almost 17 turnovers per game, Arkansas can capitalize on those and be aggressive in creating turnovers.

- Hogs will need to shut down Michael Devoe who averages 26 points per night.

Headlines from the weekend:

Vegas Line:

Arkansas -1.5 O/U 139.5 (Hogs are 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 on the under)

Key Rankings: Arkansas (previous ranking) | Georgia Tech

AP Top 25: (not yet released) (3 votes) | 0 votes

KenPom: 21 (26) | 63

Sagarin: 25 (26) | 65

ESPN BPI: 36 (44) | 72