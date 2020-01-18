Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Kentucky, Vegas spread, more
It's finally here.
The game most fans circle on their calendars the day the schedule is released is bigger than expected, as Arkansas is on the verge of being ranked for the first time in more than three years with No. 10 Kentucky coming to town.
The Razorbacks are 14-2 overall and 3-1 in SEC play, while the Wildcats are coming off a loss to South Carolina that made them 12-4 overall and 3-1 in SEC play. The winner of Saturday's game will be tied for at least second when the day is over, could could be tied for first if LSU loses at Ole Miss.
Here is everything you need to know about the huge game between Arkansas and Kentucky...
How to Watch/Listen
Tip off: 3 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dick Vitale and Kris Budden) - ONLINE
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) - ONLINE
XM/Online: 381/371
Kentucky Players to Know
#0 - G Ashton Hagans - So., 6-3, 198
Stats: 33.2 min., 13.1 pts. (42.6 FG%, 81.4 FT%), 4.2 reb., 7.3 ast., 2.1 stl.
#3 - G Tyrese Maxey - Fr., 6-3, 198
Stats: 33.4 min., 13.9 pts. (42.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT%, 79.4 FT%), 4.1 reb., 3.0 ast.
#4 - F Nick Richards - Jr., 6-11, 247
Stats: 28.6 min., 13.1 pts. (67.7 FG%), 7.7 reb., 2.4 blk.
#5 - G Immanuel Quickley - So., 6-3, 188
Stats: 29.7 min., 13.7 pts. (43.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT%, 93.3 FT%), 3.8 reb., 1.9 ast.
#23 - F EJ Montgomery - So., 6-10, 228
Stats: 23.8 min., 7.2 pts. (50.6 FG%), 5.7 reb., 1.0 blk.
What They're Saying
"Hagans is a high-volume free throw attempt player. He's really quick, he runs the show and he's the heartbeat of their team. Quickley has really shot the ball a lot better of late. I mean, he's on a tear shooting the ball, playing with a lot of confidence. Richards is a great shot blocker, rim runner. I think he's really, really improved from a consistency standpoint. He's a double-double machine. Maxey is phenomenal. Both of their guards are really good defending the ball. Maxey makes big shots. He'll hit a big 3, he'll dribble drive hard to his right and get to the cup, get fouled, make an and-1 - traditionally or old school. They're all good." - Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman giving a scouting report on Kentucky
"They're well coached. Obviously you see that. They really like to get out in transition. They play a lot of positionless players, a lot of players on the court for them that do multiple things. You just gotta take away their strength and try to beat them inside and run with them on offense and defense." - Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr., on Arkansas
Projections
Vegas: Arkansas -1.5, O/U 137.5 ... Arkansas 69.5, Kentucky 68
Sagarin: Arkansas -1.84, O/U 134.78 ... Arkansas 68.31, Kentucky 66.47
ESPN BPI: Arkansas -4.3, Arkansas with 65.5% chance to win
Headlines
