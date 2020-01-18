It's finally here.

The game most fans circle on their calendars the day the schedule is released is bigger than expected, as Arkansas is on the verge of being ranked for the first time in more than three years with No. 10 Kentucky coming to town.

The Razorbacks are 14-2 overall and 3-1 in SEC play, while the Wildcats are coming off a loss to South Carolina that made them 12-4 overall and 3-1 in SEC play. The winner of Saturday's game will be tied for at least second when the day is over, could could be tied for first if LSU loses at Ole Miss.

Here is everything you need to know about the huge game between Arkansas and Kentucky...