On a day Missouri will honor its 6-6 football team for beating 2-10 Arkansas in the annual "Battle Line Rivalry," the two teams will square off on the hardwood.

The Tigers (10-12, 2-7 SEC) have lost back-to-back games, a 20-point comeback win over Georgia being the only thing keeping them from riding a seven-game losing streak.

On the flip side, the Razorbacks (16-6, 4-5) are trying to get back to .500 in conference play after a heartbreaking loss to Auburn on Tuesday.

In the last seven games between Arkansas and Missouri, the home team has won. Four of those games were decided by double digits, with the other three being within five points.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's matchup between the Razorbacks and Tigers...