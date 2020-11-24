HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to Watch Arkansas-MVSU, keys to the game, more

Basketball is back in Bud Walton Wednesday night as the Hogs look to start a season that is already rife with cancellations around the league due to COVID-19. After the Hogs’ win against Vanderbilt last season in the SEC tournament, the rest of the SEC and NCAA tourney was cut short due to the virus. The Razorbacks replaced seniors, transfers and early NBA entrants with a star studded recruiting class and three new grad transfer additions, making for a very fresh roster in Eric Musselman's second year as head coach. Traveling to Fayetteville are the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils. MVSU finished the season last year with a 3-27 record, making them last in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. MVSU is 0-5 against Arkansas historically, with the average margin of defeat being 26.4 points. This is their first meeting since 2011 when Arkansas won 97-64. The Razorbacks have won 45 straight home openers and they are looking to continue that streak Wednesday night. Here’s everything you need to know about this opening matchup with the Delta Devils:

Important Times

Doors Open: 5:30 p.m.

Tip-off: 6:30 p.m.

TV/Radio

SEC Network Plus/ESPN Watch App (Brett Dolan, Manny Watkins)

Razorback Learfield/IMG College, Online 980, XM 390 (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)

From Head Coach Musselman

"(Caleb) Hunter had a great freshman year, so he’s obviously been a focal point of our preparation and then they obviously have a lot of junior college transfers, meaning guys that have at least two years of experience outside of high school basketball. "And they play really, really fast. We’re not putting the brakes on transition offense. If Mississippi Valley State wants to run, we’re going to run. They try to get the ball up and score in the first 12 seconds. Fifty percent of their shots after a made basket are in the first 12 seconds. And like 80 percent after a missed shot and they secure a defensive rebound, 80 percent of their shots are within the first 12 seconds. So, transition defense is going to have to be a must. "Let’s get to the game. Let’s play. Let’s get a jump ball. That’s all I’m really concerned with right now.”

Delta Devils to Know

G Caleb Hunter: Sophomore guard Caleb Hunter from Michigan, head coach's son, averaged 15.7 points per game last season and shot 33.2% from the field and 27.8% from three, also averaged 1.4 steals per game which tied for the most on the team. Hunter also led the team in minutes with 31.6 per game.

Keys to the Game

- Limit Caleb Hunter: Hunter is a high volume shooter and the Devils' biggest weapon. The only way this game doesn't end up in a blowout is if the Hogs do a poor job on Hunter. - Figure out who they are: So many new faces in the lineup and this is the first game of the year. Find out what the new faces are all about. - Continue the elite 3-point defense: MVSU shot 29.4% from 3 last season while the hogs allowed an NCAA leading 27.2% made threes from their opponents. That will look to continue with the new faces on the hogs this season. - Focus on keeping the ball safe: Turnovers have been an issue in practice with the young guys, focus on playing safe and not committing turnovers.

Vegas Line

n/a (being a heavy mismatch, this game may not pop up on major betting sites)

The Razorbacks have a 99.1% chance of winning according to ESPN BPI

Key Rankings (Arkansas | Miss. Valley State)

AP Top 25: 0 votes | 0 votes KenPom: 54 | 357 Sagarin: 45 | 351 ESPN BPI: 50 | 341

