HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-ORU, Golden Eagles to know, more

The Razorbacks welcome Oral Roberts to Fayetteville Sunday afternoon after not playing a game during the week. Arkansas hasn’t played a game since last Saturday, when they came out on top against in-state foe Central Arkansas 100-75. With a 6-0 start to non-conference play, head coach Eric Musselman and company look to continue their hot start to the season against the 3-4 Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts' last game was a 79-65 loss at Oklahoma on Wednesday, but it also has a pair of close losses at Oklahoma State and Wichita State. The last time the Golden Eagles played Arkansas was in 2017, when the Razorbacks won 104-69. Arkansas leads the all-time series against Oral Roberts 10-2, with its last loss coming in the 2002 season. The Razorbacks have never lost to Oral Roberts in Fayetteville, but the Golden Eagles are looking to change that Sunday afternoon.

Important Times

Doors Open: 12 p.m. Tip-Off: 1 p.m.

TV/Radio

SEC Network (Dave Neal, Daymeon Fishback) Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman) XM: 374, Sirius: N/A, Online Channel: 374

Keys to the Game from Head Coach Eric Musselman

“They can really shoot. The can put five shooters on the floor at a time. (Max Abmas) at the point guard position can really, really shoot the basketball. He’s a great scorer. Their backup who played here, (RJ Glasper), another guy that can score the ball and shoot the ball. Then you look at (Kevin Obanor), at that four or five spot, another shooter. (Kareem) Thompson at the small forward can shoot the ball, put it on the deck a little bit. They’ll put him in pick and rolls once in a while as a ball handler at the 3 spot. (Deshang) Weaver can shoot the ball. So they’ve got a lot of shooters. (Justin Lovvorn) off the bench in the backcourt’s a good shooter. So obviously we’re going to have to depend the three-ball for sure, especially with (Abmas).” “I think they’re averaging 12.7 made threes, which is third in the country. They’re 12th in free throw percentage, so an excellent shooting team. You look at their three-point percentage as well as their foul shooting. They’re 77th in the country in three-point percentage at 36.9.” “We’re not going to slow the game down. Offensively, we want to try to put pressure on their defense and get out in transition as well.” “I think that they're really, really well coached, they play hard, they're smart and they present problems because they can really, really shoot the basketball. And then they have a star player in (Abmas) and they have another player that's got star quality and that's (Obanor). They have really good surrounding pieces around those two guys that complement those guys. We have to come ready to play. I think it's the toughest game that we've probably played thus far.”

Golden Eagles to Know

G Max Abmas: A sophomore guard from Rockwall, Texas, Abmas leads the team in scoring (20.7 ppg), assists (4.8 apg), minutes (30.0 mpg) and steals (1.7 spg). F Kevin Obanor: The 6-foot-8 big man from Houston, Texas, leads the team in rebounding (8.8 rpg) and is second on the team in scoring (17.3 ppg). G RJ Glasper: As a Forrest City, Arkansas, native, Glasper is returning to his homestate as one of the team’s best shooters. Sitting at 38.5 percent from 3-point range, he is averaging 8.7 points per game. He was also a walk-on for the Razorbacks in 2016-17 before transferring to Arkansas Tech.

Vegas Line

Arkansas -19, O/U 153.5 ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 90.5 percent chance to win

Key Rankings (Arkansas | Oral Roberts)

AP Top 25: 4 votes | 0 votes KenPom: 33 | 188 Sagarin: 16 | 165 ESPN BPI: 28 | 189

Cumulative Season Stats