Arkansas has a chance to secure a spot in the top half of the SEC standings this week.

Before hitting the road for a key game at Alabama this weekend, though, the Razorbacks (15-4, 3-3 SEC) welcome South Carolina (11-8, 3-3) to Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday.

Even though the Gamecocks have twice as many losses, both teams have identical 3-3 records in conference play, so it is a critical game when it comes to SEC Tournament seeding.

South Carolina has losses to Boston University, Northern Iowa and Stetson on its resume, but it has also beaten Virginia on the road and knocked off Kentucky at home.

That is similar to last year, when Frank Martin's team went 16-16 overall, but had an 11-7 mark in SEC play to finish tied for fourth in the conference. That includes a 77-65 win over the Razorbacks in Columbia, S.C.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's matchup between Arkansas and South Carolina...