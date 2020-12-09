HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to Watch Arkansas-Southern, Jags to know, more

The 4-0 Razorbacks welcome a surprise visit from the 0-2 Southern Jaguars Wednesday night after some hasty scheduling. Arkansas was supposed to hit the road to face Tulsa, but the game was officially cancelled on Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols within the AAC program.

For an idea of how the game came together in a span of just 48 hours, read this piece by HawgBeat's Andrew Hutchinson.

The Hogs are coming off an 86-50 thrashing of Lipscomb, and they are looking to continue their hot shooting and undefeated start against the Jaguars.

Southern is looking to bounce back after a 103-76 loss to the No. 3 team in the nation, Iowa. The Razorbacks are 2-0 all-time in matchups against the Jaguars. The last matchup was in 2015, when the Hogs won 86-68.

The Jaguars have an all-around player in Ahsante Shivers, who is leading the team in points (16.5 ppg), minutes (36.5 mpg), and is also second on the team in assists (4.0 apg). You're likely to hear Shivers' name called a lot Wednesday night.

Here is everything you need to know about this matchup with the Jaguars: