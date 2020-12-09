HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to Watch Arkansas-Southern, Jags to know, more

Gameday Central: How to Watch Arkansas-Southern, Jags to know, more
The 4-0 Razorbacks welcome a surprise visit from the 0-2 Southern Jaguars Wednesday night after some hasty scheduling. Arkansas was supposed to hit the road to face Tulsa, but the game was officially cancelled on Sunday due to COVID-19 protocols within the AAC program.
For an idea of how the game came together in a span of just 48 hours, read this piece by HawgBeat's Andrew Hutchinson.
The Hogs are coming off an 86-50 thrashing of Lipscomb, and they are looking to continue their hot shooting and undefeated start against the Jaguars.
Southern is looking to bounce back after a 103-76 loss to the No. 3 team in the nation, Iowa. The Razorbacks are 2-0 all-time in matchups against the Jaguars. The last matchup was in 2015, when the Hogs won 86-68.
The Jaguars have an all-around player in Ahsante Shivers, who is leading the team in points (16.5 ppg), minutes (36.5 mpg), and is also second on the team in assists (4.0 apg). You're likely to hear Shivers' name called a lot Wednesday night.
Here is everything you need to know about this matchup with the Jaguars:
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Important Times
Doors Open: 6 p.m.
Tip-off: 7 p.m.
TV/Radio
TV: SEC Network Plus (Brett Dolan and Manuale Watkins)
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Live Stats: www.Arkansas.StatBroadcast.com
Keys to the Game from Head Coach Musselman
"We pride ourselves as a staff and our players pride themselves on prep. This will be a shorter prep other than an NCAA Tournament type setting or a conference type setting where you don’t really know (the opponent), or if it was a holiday tournament where you win or lose and play the next game against an opponent you didn’t have a lot of time to prepare for.
“No. 1, Shivers is a really talented player. He’s a good shooter. Saddler, No. 5, at the point guard position, good quickness, good speed. Really good in transition. No. 20, Lee, can really shoot the ball. No. 13, Bradford, is a good shooter as well. Then their guys up front work hard, get rebounds. But obviously, the shooters are Lee 20, Bradford 13, 25 (Samkelo Cele) can shoot the ball, and then Shivers is kind of their main guy thus far. But knowing also that if Bradford plays, he’s got the ability to really score the ball, as well.
“We've got a lot of new guys. We're trying to go out and get the game experience in. Hopefully we win the game. If we don't, we get the game under our belt that we can evaluate and get better.”
Jaguars to Know
G Ahsante Shivers: The senior guard from Seat Pleasant, Maryland, leads the team in minutes (36.5 mpg) and points (16.5ppg), and also is second on the team in the assist category with (4.0apg). Shivers also leads the team in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game.
G Jayden Saddler: Another player from Maryland on the roster, Saddler is tied for the lead on the team in rebounds averaging (6.5rpg), and first on the team in assists, averaging (6.0apg). Saddler is also tied for second on the team in points per game, averaging (12.0ppg).
F Damiree Burns: This big man out of New Orleans, Louisiana, is tied for second on the team in points, averaging (12.0ppg), and also a force inside by averaging 1.0 blocks per game.
Latest Headlines
- LAST TIME OUT: Arkansas starts hot, finishes big in rout of Lipscomb
- Moses Moody earns SEC freshman of the week honors
Vegas Line
n/a
The Razorbacks have a 93.2% chance to win, according to ESPN BPI.