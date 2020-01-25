Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-TCU, Vegas spread, more
FAYETTEVILLE – The Razorbacks host the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at 3 p.m. for their matchup in the Big12/SEC Challenge. The Razorbacks are coming off of two back-to-back losses in SEC play while TCU is coming in hot off of a comeback win against ranked Texas Tech at home. Arkansas sits at 3-3 on the season in SEC play and 14-4 overall.
TCU has been having a good season, sitting at 13-5 and 4-2 in Big12 play. The Horned Frogs are one of the Razorbacks oldest opponents having faced each other 142 times since Arkansas's inaugural season in 1923. The Razorbacks lead the series 104-38 and they've lost just 15 games at home. Despite the long history, Arkansas and TCU haven't played each other since the Hogs joined the SEC in 1991.
There is unfamiliarity between the two teams but senior transfer Jimmy Whitt has faced the Frogs twice in his career at SMU, falling in both games, contributing an average of 10.5 points.
While Arkansas's defense still ranks No.1 in the nation in three-point defense, the Frogs lead the Big12 in three-point percentage. Leading TCU is senior guard Desmond Bane who is second in the league in points per game with 17.2.
Fans are encouraged to wear pink for the annual "Coaches vs. Cancer" game. Last year in the Big12/SEC Challenge, Arkansas fell to Texas Tech 67-64 on the road in Lubbock but the Hogs are favored by most projections this season.
Here's everything else you need to know for Arkansas's matchup versus TCU in the Big12/SEC Challenge...
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas (Bud Walton Arena, capacity: 19,200)
Tip off: 3 p.m. CT
TV: ESPN2 (Roy Philpott, Bryndon Manze) - WATCH ONLINE
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) - ONLINE
XM/Online: 381/971
TCU Players to Know
#1 - G Desmond Bane - Sr., 6-6, 215
Stats: 35.2 min., 17.2 pts. (47.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT%, 80.6 FT%), 6.7 reb., 3.4 ast., 1.7 stl.
#22 - G RJ Nembhard - So., 6-5, 195
Stats: 32.0 min., 12.2 pts. (36.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT%, 75.0 FT%), 3.8 reb., 3.3 ast., 1.1 stl.
#21 - C Kevin Samuel - So., 6-11, 250
Stats: 27.8 min., 10.5 pts. (65.9 FG%, 31.9 FT%), 8.5 reb., 2.6 blk., 1.2 stl.
#5 - G Jaire Grayer - Sr., 6-5, 210
Stats: 22.8 min., 7.1 pts. (41.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT%), 4.6 reb.
Projections
Vegas: Arkansas -7, O/U 131.5 ... Arkansas 69.25, TCU 62.25
Sagarin: Arkansas -4.62, O/U 125.67 ... Arkansas 65.15, TCU 60.53
ESPN BPI: Arkansas -8.8, Arkansas has a 79.6% chance to win
What They're Saying
“I think he’s just improved so much as a player. A few years ago he played a lot of 4 for them, a power forward. Then he moved to small forward and now he’s playing a lot of off-guard. He’s always been a really good three-point shooter. He’s a really good rebounder for his position. He’s strong and obviously he’s improved his ball-handling as well and his ability to create his own shot. I think he’s a really good passer, too.” - Muss, on TCU star Desmond Bane
“I think it’s a big weekend for our conference, for sure. Whether it’s Kentucky and Texas Tech or our game, especially the time of the year. When the schedule first came out, I was like ‘Wow.’ But, now that I’m kind of involved in it, it’s kind of a cool time because there is no football going on, there’s no NFL, no college football, so to speak. Right now is a big time.” - Muss on the Big 12/SEC Challenge
“I’ve lost to them already, so that’s a little extra motivation for me personally. A different situation for me obviously now with me being here at Arkansas. They are a really good team, a really good offensive team. They do a lot of great things out of the pick and roll.” - Whitt, on TCU
Arkansas Season Stats
