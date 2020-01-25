FAYETTEVILLE – The Razorbacks host the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday at 3 p.m. for their matchup in the Big12/SEC Challenge. The Razorbacks are coming off of two back-to-back losses in SEC play while TCU is coming in hot off of a comeback win against ranked Texas Tech at home. Arkansas sits at 3-3 on the season in SEC play and 14-4 overall.

TCU has been having a good season, sitting at 13-5 and 4-2 in Big12 play. The Horned Frogs are one of the Razorbacks oldest opponents having faced each other 142 times since Arkansas's inaugural season in 1923. The Razorbacks lead the series 104-38 and they've lost just 15 games at home. Despite the long history, Arkansas and TCU haven't played each other since the Hogs joined the SEC in 1991.

There is unfamiliarity between the two teams but senior transfer Jimmy Whitt has faced the Frogs twice in his career at SMU, falling in both games, contributing an average of 10.5 points.

While Arkansas's defense still ranks No.1 in the nation in three-point defense, the Frogs lead the Big12 in three-point percentage. Leading TCU is senior guard Desmond Bane who is second in the league in points per game with 17.2.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink for the annual "Coaches vs. Cancer" game. Last year in the Big12/SEC Challenge, Arkansas fell to Texas Tech 67-64 on the road in Lubbock but the Hogs are favored by most projections this season.

Here's everything else you need to know for Arkansas's matchup versus TCU in the Big12/SEC Challenge...