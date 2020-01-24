Scouting TCU: Horned Frogs' roster, rankings, stat comparison
For the first time this season, Arkansas is riding a two-game losing streak. It comes as it welcomes former Southwest Conference foe TCU to Fayetteville for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Before the 3 p.m. CT tip Saturday, which will be televised on ESPN2, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Horned Frogs.
Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...
TCU's Projected Starting Lineup
#1 - G Desmond Bane - Sr., 6-6, 215
Stats: 35.2 min., 17.2 pts. (47.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT%, 80.6 FT%), 6.7 reb., 3.4 ast., 1.7 stl.
#2 - G Edric Dennis Jr. - Sr., 6-3, 190
Stats: 21.9 min., 7.7 pts. (34.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT%), 1.6 reb., 3.1 ast.
#5 - G Jaire Grayer - Sr., 6-5, 210
Stats: 22.8 min., 7.1 pts. (41.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT%), 4.6 reb.
#21 - C Kevin Samuel - So., 6-11, 250
Stats: 27.8 min., 10.5 pts. (65.9 FG%, 31.9 FT%), 8.5 reb., 2.6 blk., 1.2 stl.
#22 - G RJ Nembhard - So., 6-5, 195
Stats: 32.0 min., 12.2 pts. (36.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT%, 75.0 FT%), 3.8 reb., 3.3 ast., 1.1 stl.
TCU's Bench
#3 - G Francisco Farabello - Fr., 6-2, 183
Stats: 21.0 min., 4.0 pts. (42.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT%), 1.6 reb., 2.8 ast.
#4 - G PJ Fuller - Fr., 6-4, 175
Stats: 17.0 min., 5.7 pts. (39.6 FG%), 2.1 reb., 1.6 ast.
#10 - F Diante Smith - Fr., 6-7, 200
Stats: 14.6 min., 3.2 pts. (28.4 FG%), 2.4 reb.
#23 - F Jaedon Ledee - So., 6-9, 235
Stats: 12.4 min., 3.0 pts. (50.0 FG%), 2.7 reb.
Ranking Comparison - TCU | Arkansas
~NET: No. 58 | No. 33
~KenPom: No. 60 | No. 35
~ESPN BPI: No. 79 | No. 36
~Sagarin: No. 52 | No. 40
Stat Comparison
|Stat
|TCU
|Arkansas
|
Points/game
|
69.6 (230th)
|
73.9 (114th)
|
FG%
|
43.3% (205th)
|
44.1% (160th)
|
3PT%
|
35.5% (83rd)
|
30.7% (293rd)
|
FT%
|
62.4% (337th)
|
73.8% (74th)
|
Rebound margin
|
+3.06 (103rd)
|
-5.39 (331st)
|
Assist/turnover ratio
|
1.17 (61st)
|
1.08 (108th)
|
Steals/game
|
8.06 (48th)
|
8.78 (26th)
|
Blocks/game
|
4.72 (32nd)
|
4.67 (38th)
|
Opp. points/game
|
62.3 (35th)
|
62.9 (44th)
|
Opp. FG%
|
41.7% (149th)
|
39.6% (44th)
|
Opp. 3PT%
|
33.9% (236th)
|
23.9% (1st)