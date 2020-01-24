News More News
Scouting TCU: Horned Frogs' roster, rankings, stat comparison


Desmond Bane is TCU's leading scorer and the top sharp-shooter in the Big 12. (Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

For the first time this season, Arkansas is riding a two-game losing streak. It comes as it welcomes former Southwest Conference foe TCU to Fayetteville for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Before the 3 p.m. CT tip Saturday, which will be televised on ESPN2, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Horned Frogs.

Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...

TCU's Projected Starting Lineup

#1 - G Desmond Bane - Sr., 6-6, 215

Stats: 35.2 min., 17.2 pts. (47.9 FG%, 44.1 3PT%, 80.6 FT%), 6.7 reb., 3.4 ast., 1.7 stl.

#2 - G Edric Dennis Jr. - Sr., 6-3, 190

Stats: 21.9 min., 7.7 pts. (34.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT%), 1.6 reb., 3.1 ast.

#5 - G Jaire Grayer - Sr., 6-5, 210

Stats: 22.8 min., 7.1 pts. (41.8 FG%, 39.4 3PT%), 4.6 reb.

#21 - C Kevin Samuel - So., 6-11, 250

Stats: 27.8 min., 10.5 pts. (65.9 FG%, 31.9 FT%), 8.5 reb., 2.6 blk., 1.2 stl.

#22 - G RJ Nembhard - So., 6-5, 195

Stats: 32.0 min., 12.2 pts. (36.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT%, 75.0 FT%), 3.8 reb., 3.3 ast., 1.1 stl.

TCU's Bench

#3 - G Francisco Farabello - Fr., 6-2, 183

Stats: 21.0 min., 4.0 pts. (42.4 FG%, 43.6 3PT%), 1.6 reb., 2.8 ast.

#4 - G PJ Fuller - Fr., 6-4, 175

Stats: 17.0 min., 5.7 pts. (39.6 FG%), 2.1 reb., 1.6 ast.

#10 - F Diante Smith - Fr., 6-7, 200

Stats: 14.6 min., 3.2 pts. (28.4 FG%), 2.4 reb.

#23 - F Jaedon Ledee - So., 6-9, 235

Stats: 12.4 min., 3.0 pts. (50.0 FG%), 2.7 reb.

Ranking Comparison - TCU | Arkansas

~NET: No. 58 | No. 33

~KenPom: No. 60 | No. 35

~ESPN BPI: No. 79 | No. 36

~Sagarin: No. 52 | No. 40

Stat Comparison

Arkansas-TCU Stat Comparison
Stat TCU Arkansas

Points/game

69.6 (230th)

73.9 (114th)

FG%

43.3% (205th)

44.1% (160th)

3PT%

35.5% (83rd)

30.7% (293rd)

FT%

62.4% (337th)

73.8% (74th)

Rebound margin

+3.06 (103rd)

-5.39 (331st)

Assist/turnover ratio

1.17 (61st)

1.08 (108th)

Steals/game

8.06 (48th)

8.78 (26th)

Blocks/game

4.72 (32nd)

4.67 (38th)

Opp. points/game

62.3 (35th)

62.9 (44th)

Opp. FG%

41.7% (149th)

39.6% (44th)

Opp. 3PT%

33.9% (236th)

23.9% (1st)
