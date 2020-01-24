Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

For the first time this season, Arkansas is riding a two-game losing streak. It comes as it welcomes former Southwest Conference foe TCU to Fayetteville for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Before the 3 p.m. CT tip Saturday, which will be televised on ESPN2, HawgBeat thought it'd be a good idea to give a scouting report of sorts on the Horned Frogs.



Below is a look at their starting lineup, bench players and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics...