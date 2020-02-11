HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Coming off back-to-back overtime losses, Arkansas is looking to bounce back in another road game.

The Razorbacks (16-7, 4-6 SEC) are traveling to Knoxville, Tenn., for a matchup with Tennessee (13-10, 5-5), which has lost four of its last five games.

Over the years, this has been a pretty even series, with the Volunteers holding a 21-20 edge. They've actually won the last two meetings - last season in Knoxville and at the 2018 SEC Tournament - but Arkansas had won six straight before that.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's matchup...