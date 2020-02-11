News More News
Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Tennessee, Vegas spread, more

Desi Sills and the Razorbacks are trying to snap a two-game losing streak Tuesday night at Tennessee
Desi Sills and the Razorbacks are trying to snap a two-game losing streak Tuesday night at Tennessee (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas basketball is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers, which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Coming off back-to-back overtime losses, Arkansas is looking to bounce back in another road game.

The Razorbacks (16-7, 4-6 SEC) are traveling to Knoxville, Tenn., for a matchup with Tennessee (13-10, 5-5), which has lost four of its last five games.

Over the years, this has been a pretty even series, with the Volunteers holding a 21-20 edge. They've actually won the last two meetings - last season in Knoxville and at the 2018 SEC Tournament - but Arkansas had won six straight before that.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's matchup...

How to Watch/Listen

Where: Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena - capacity 21,678)

Tip off: 6 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald and Joe Kleine) - ONLINE

Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) - ONLINE

XM/Online: 382/972

Tennessee Players to Know

#10 - F John Fulkerson - R-Jr., 6-9, 212

Stats: 29.5 min., 12.2 pts. (63.2 FG%, 76.5 FT%), 6.0 reb., 1.4 ast., 1.3 stl.

#23 - G Jordan Bowden - Sr., 6-5, 193

Stats: 33.7 min., 13.1 pts. (36.8 FG%, 26.4 3PT%, 79.8 FT%), 4.0 reb., 2.4 ast., 1.1 stl.

#25 - G Santiago Vescovi - Fr., 6-3, 188

Stats: 29.3 min., 10.8 pts. (35.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT%, 82.1 FT%), 4.0 reb., 3.5 ast., 1.2 stl.

#35 - G/F Yves Pons - Jr., 6-6, 215

Stats: 33.3 min., 11.1 pts. (48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT%), 5.0 reb., 1.1 ast., 2.7 blk.

Projections

Vegas: Tennessee -2.5, O/U 133.5 ... Tennessee 68, Arkansas 65.5

Sagarin: Tennessee -1.44, O/U 132.88 ... Tennessee 67.16, Arkansas 65.72

ESPN BPI: Tennessee -2.2, Tennessee has 58.5% chance to win

Headlines

ESPN's BPI projects Arkansas' remaining 8 games

Scouting Tennessee: Volunteers' roster, rankings, stat comparison

Takeaways from Arkansas' OT loss at Missouri

