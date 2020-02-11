Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Tennessee, Vegas spread, more
Coming off back-to-back overtime losses, Arkansas is looking to bounce back in another road game.
The Razorbacks (16-7, 4-6 SEC) are traveling to Knoxville, Tenn., for a matchup with Tennessee (13-10, 5-5), which has lost four of its last five games.
Over the years, this has been a pretty even series, with the Volunteers holding a 21-20 edge. They've actually won the last two meetings - last season in Knoxville and at the 2018 SEC Tournament - but Arkansas had won six straight before that.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's matchup...
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena - capacity 21,678)
Tip off: 6 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald and Joe Kleine) - ONLINE
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) - ONLINE
XM/Online: 382/972
Tennessee Players to Know
#10 - F John Fulkerson - R-Jr., 6-9, 212
Stats: 29.5 min., 12.2 pts. (63.2 FG%, 76.5 FT%), 6.0 reb., 1.4 ast., 1.3 stl.
#23 - G Jordan Bowden - Sr., 6-5, 193
Stats: 33.7 min., 13.1 pts. (36.8 FG%, 26.4 3PT%, 79.8 FT%), 4.0 reb., 2.4 ast., 1.1 stl.
#25 - G Santiago Vescovi - Fr., 6-3, 188
Stats: 29.3 min., 10.8 pts. (35.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT%, 82.1 FT%), 4.0 reb., 3.5 ast., 1.2 stl.
#35 - G/F Yves Pons - Jr., 6-6, 215
Stats: 33.3 min., 11.1 pts. (48.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT%), 5.0 reb., 1.1 ast., 2.7 blk.
Projections
Vegas: Tennessee -2.5, O/U 133.5 ... Tennessee 68, Arkansas 65.5
Sagarin: Tennessee -1.44, O/U 132.88 ... Tennessee 67.16, Arkansas 65.72
ESPN BPI: Tennessee -2.2, Tennessee has 58.5% chance to win
Headlines
