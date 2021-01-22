HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Vanderbilt, spread, more

Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Vanderbilt, spread, more
Arkansas is making the trip up to Nashville, Tennessee, to face-off against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. This will be the 51st meeting overall between the two squads, and Arkansas leads the overall series 38-12. Arkansas has won 10 out of the last 11, along with a current 6-game win streak against the ‘Dores. Their last win came in the season finale, an 86-73 victory in the SEC tournament before COVID-19 shut it down.
Arkansas just came off of a massive come from behind win against the Auburn Tigers, where they once fell to a 19-point deficit in the first half but ended up winning 75-73. This was a win the Hogs needed after losing their previous two games by hefty amounts.
Vanderbilt is sitting at 4-6 on the season and winless in conference play. The 'Dores had to skip their mid-week game due to COVID-19 protocols, so there last outing was an 81-61 loss in Knoxville against the Volunteers last weekend.
Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against the Commodores:
Important Times
Doors Open: 11 a.m.
Tip-Off: 12 p.m.
TV/Radio
SEC Network: (Dave Neal, Jon Sunvold)
Razorback Sports Network: (Chuck Barrett, Matt Zimmerman)
Satellite Radio: XM: 381, Sirius: N/A, Online Channel: 971
Commodores to Know
G Scotty Pippen Jr.: The son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, the sophomore out of Los Angeles, California, is an all-around player for the Commodores. He leads the team in points (21.2 ppg), assists (5.3 apg), and steals (1.5 spg).
F Dylan Disu: The sophomore from Pflugerville, Texas, is a rebound machine as he is leading the team in rebounds (8.4 rpg) and blocks (1.0 bpg).
G Jordan Wright: The sophomore from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is second on the team with 4.3 rebounds per game.
Stat Comp. (Arkansas | Vanderbilt)
Scoring Offense: 13 (84.5 ppg) | 166 (72.7 ppg)
Scoring Defense: 188 (70.8 ppg) | 212 (71.7 ppg)
FG%: 162 (44.47%) | 248 (42.59%)
3pt%: 159 (33.93%) | 149 (34.17%)
3pt DEF: 114 (31.6%) | 148 (32.5%)
Musselman's Keys to the Game
“They’re competitive. They’re in games. They’re well coached. No. 1 (Dylan) Disu and No. 2 (Scotty) Pippen, both those guys are - from a scoring standpoint - are as hard to defend that combo.
“(D.J.) Harvey, a transfer from Notre Dame, is a really good player. (Maxwell) Evans is a guy that can score the basketball (3.2 ppg).”
“No. 10, (Myles) Stute, can shoot the ball. He’s a freshman player that can really shoot it. (Trey) Thomas off the bench can really shoot.”
“They’re a high-volume three-point attempt team. Pippen, like I mentioned, draws a lot of free throws attempted. We’ve got to guard the three-point line and then we’ve got to come up with something to try to contain Pippen, as well. He’s one of the scoring leaders in the league.”
Vegas Line
Arkansas -7.5, O/U 153
ESPN BPI gives Arkansas a 75% chance to win