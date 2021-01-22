HawgBeat - Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Vanderbilt, spread, more

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Arkansas is making the trip up to Nashville, Tennessee, to face-off against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. This will be the 51st meeting overall between the two squads, and Arkansas leads the overall series 38-12. Arkansas has won 10 out of the last 11, along with a current 6-game win streak against the ‘Dores. Their last win came in the season finale, an 86-73 victory in the SEC tournament before COVID-19 shut it down.

Arkansas just came off of a massive come from behind win against the Auburn Tigers, where they once fell to a 19-point deficit in the first half but ended up winning 75-73. This was a win the Hogs needed after losing their previous two games by hefty amounts.

Vanderbilt is sitting at 4-6 on the season and winless in conference play. The 'Dores had to skip their mid-week game due to COVID-19 protocols, so there last outing was an 81-61 loss in Knoxville against the Volunteers last weekend.

Here is everything you need to know for the matchup against the Commodores: