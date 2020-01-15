Arkansas is back home for the first time in more than a week and has what some are viewing as a tune-up game Wednesday night before Saturday's showdown with Kentucky.

However, Vanderbilt is still an SEC school, even if it comes to Fayetteville with an 8-7 overall record and riding a 20-game SEC losing streak.

On the flip side, the Razorbacks 13-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play, which has them just outside the AP's top-25 poll.

As those records indicate, this is a mismatch on paper. The Commodores are No. 132 in the NET rankings, making it a Quadrant 3 game for Arkansas, which is No. 24 in the NET.

Making it even more one-sided is the fact that Vanderbilt will be without its leading scorer (Aaron Nesmith) and leading rebounder (Clevon Brown) because of injuries. Nesmith was leading the SEC at 23.0 points per game, while Brown was averaging 6.0 rebounds.

Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's matchup with the Commodores...