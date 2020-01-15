Gameday Central: How to watch Arkansas-Vanderbilt, Vegas spread, more
Arkansas is back home for the first time in more than a week and has what some are viewing as a tune-up game Wednesday night before Saturday's showdown with Kentucky.
However, Vanderbilt is still an SEC school, even if it comes to Fayetteville with an 8-7 overall record and riding a 20-game SEC losing streak.
On the flip side, the Razorbacks 13-2 overall and 2-1 in conference play, which has them just outside the AP's top-25 poll.
As those records indicate, this is a mismatch on paper. The Commodores are No. 132 in the NET rankings, making it a Quadrant 3 game for Arkansas, which is No. 24 in the NET.
Making it even more one-sided is the fact that Vanderbilt will be without its leading scorer (Aaron Nesmith) and leading rebounder (Clevon Brown) because of injuries. Nesmith was leading the SEC at 23.0 points per game, while Brown was averaging 6.0 rebounds.
Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's matchup with the Commodores...
How to Watch/Listen
Tip off: 7:30 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network (Roy Philpott and Mark Wise) - ONLINE
Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorbacks Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman) - ONLINE
XM/Online: 374/374
Vanderbilt Players to Know
#0 - G Saben Lee - Jr., 6-2, 183
Stats: 30.5 min., 15.7 pts. (51.2 FG%, 35.2 3PT%, 74.2 FT%), 3.6 reb., 5.1 ast., 1.5 stl.
Notable: Scored career-high 27 points against Auburn last Wednesday ... Son of former Florida State and NFL running back Amp Lee
#2 - G Scotty Pippen Jr. - Fr., 6-1, 170
Stats: 29.0 min., 10.7 pts. (37.9 FG%, 34.1 3PT%, 71.6 FT%), 2.9 reb., 4.5 ast., 1.1 stl.
Notable: Son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen
What They're Saying
"We’ve got one thing to worry about and it’s how do we get ready for Wednesday’s game. That’s it. It’s the most important game on our schedule. They played Auburn great the other night on the road. We have to get ready to figure out how to play Vandy. It’s plain and simple." - Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, on not looking ahead to Saturday's game vs. Kentucky
"Lee’s a really good player. He can really score the ball. He’s a great athlete. ... Obviously Saben Lee and his scoring ability. We’re going to have to contain him somewhat." - Musselman, on Vanderbilt's top active scorer
"The whole identity changes a little bit. But...it opens up other opportunities for other people. ... You're not going to lose possessions because you don't have a player out there. You're still going to have your possessions, you're going to have your attempts, but obviously he's a really special player and a really difficult matchup. Having said that, the only thing we're really concerned with is who we have to play against on Wednesday. They're a dangerous team." - Musselman, on Vanderbilt being without the SEC's leading scorer, Aaron Nesmith
Projections
Vegas: Arkansas -13.5, O/U 145.5 ... Arkansas 79.5, Vanderbilt 66
Sagarin: Arkansas -15.09, O/U 143.06 ... Arkansas 79.08, Vanderbilt 63.99
ESPN BPI: Arkansas -15.9, Arkansas with 90.8% chance to win
