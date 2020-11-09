HawgBeat - Gators still loaded without Pitts

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen announced Monday morning that starting tight end Kyle Pitts is questionable for Saturday's game versus the 3-3 Razorbacks.

Pitts has been on a Heisman-worthy campaign in 2020, racking up a team-high 414 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 24 receptions in just four (and a half) games.

In Florida's win against Georgia on Saturday, the future early-round draft pick was blasted by defender Lewis Cine, forcing him to leave the game after two catches for 59 yards and a score.

Two weeks ago, Arkansas struggled to limit Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, giving up 92 yards and two scores on six receptions, so playing a Pitts-less Gators squad would be ideal for the Hogs' chances to upset the No. 6-ranked program in the nation.

However, Florida isn't short on talent or depth.

"You look at them offensively, they've scored 41 against Missouri, 44 against Georgia, 51 on Ole Miss and 38 on A&M," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Monday (from isolation). "I mean they've got so many weapons offensively. Everybody talks about Trask and they should because he's outstanding. Then you look at (Kadarius) Toney, (Trevon) Grimes, (Dameon) Pierce and (Jacob) Copeland. They've got so many guys."

Take away Pitts' 82 yards per game and the Gators would still be ranked in the top 30 in passing yards per game–they're ranked fifth now.

Behind Pitts on the stat sheet is senior receiver Toney. The former 3-star leads the team with 29 catches for 339 yards and six touchdowns. He's also third on the team in rushing yards with 81 on 11 touches and one score.

Backing up Toney is former 5-star Trevon Grimes. The 6-foot-4 big-bodied wideout is reliable for at least 2-3 catches a game and they like looking his way in the redzone.

Pittman noted Monday that Dan Mullen's offense uses the running backs in the passing game as well as anyone in the country. Leading rusher Pierce, Malik Davis and Nay'Quan Wright have 255, 89 and 127 yards receiving, respectively.

Florida's exceptional tight end usage is unlikely to halt if Pitts is declared unfit to play due to concussion protocol on Saturday.

"Those guys have three of the best tight ends in the country on the same team," Pittman said. "I was thinking, 'There's going to be a drop.' Well, listen, there is a drop because Pitts is incredible. But not much."

The Gators' second-string tight end Kemore Gamble was a 4-star in the 2017 class and he has five catches for 76 yards and a score in 2020. Behind him is redshirt freshman Keon Zipperer, another former 4-star and Rivals' No. 4-ranked tight end in the 2019 class.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Gainesville. Stay locked on HawgBeat for updates, including the status of Hurricane Eta, which is headed for central Florida this weekend.