Goodheart signs with Phillies, won't return in '22

Matt Goodheart has signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, ending his career at Arkansas.

The news comes just a day after the Magnolia native was not selected during the 20-round MLB Draft, leading to speculation that he may use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in response to the pandemic.

Although head coach Dave Van Horn previously said Goodheart wanted to return if he went undrafted, the Razorbacks escaped the drafted with a surplus of talent and he has instead decided to begin his professional career.

“There’s not enough space to express my gratitude for the Razorback program and fan base,” Goodheart wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for everything from the bottom of mt heart. WPS forever.”

No contract details have been released, but undrafted free agents are limited to a maximum signing bonus of $20,000.

During his time in Fayetteville, Goodheart earned All-SEC accolades in both of his full seasons with the Razorbacks. He was a second-team selection in 2019 and a first-team selection in 2021, plus landed on the preseason All-SEC first team before the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

After beginning his career at JUCO powerhouse San Jacinto C.C., Goodheart transferred back home to Arkansas and was the starting designated hitter on the 2019 College World Series team. His batting average climbed over .400 in mid-April and he finished the year hitting a team-high .345.

Unfortunately, Goodheart suffered a shoulder injury while diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt late in that season. Although he came back, he slumped upon his return and his average dropped 40 points from where it was at the time of his injury.

It ultimately required surgery that summer and it has never fully recovered, which led to him being a designated hitter much of his career. Starting all 16 games at that position last year, he hit .302 with three home runs and 18 RBIs.

Despite missing the opening weekend of the season with stomach issues, Goodheart got off to a scorching hot start to the 2021 season and showed more power than before. He was hitting .343 with 11 home runs through the midpoint of the SEC slate, but slumped down the stretch and ended the year with a .264 average and 13 home runs.

While he still saw a majority of his action at designated hitter, Goodheart did start three games at first base and played in the outfield down the stretch, making eight starts in right field and two starts in left.

With starting first baseman Brady Slavens announcing his decision to return, it was unlikely he’d earn a spot in the field there and cracking the outfield would have been seemingly harder. Not only is Freshman All-American Cayden Wallace back, but the Razorbacks have also added Oklahoma transfer Jace Bohrofen and JUCO transfer Landrey Wilkerson, plus are bringing in several talented freshmen.

Also on Wednesday, JUCO second baseman signee Brenden Dixon announced he plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Pirates, who drafted him in the 20th round. That was expected considering the return of Slavens and shortstop Jalen Battles to go with second baseman Robert Moore, plus the addition of heralded signees Peyton Stovall and Drake Varnado.

Goodheart’s decision puts the Razorbacks’ projected 2022 roster at 51 names, assuming all drafted players and signees - with the exception of Varnado and Braylon Bishop - end up signing professionally. That must be cut to 40 before next spring.