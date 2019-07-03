Taking a look at the projected hoops scholarship distribution, Arkansas will have three or more spots open for 2020 high school prospects. The Razorbacks will graduate two forwards (Jeantal Cylla and Adrio Bailey) and one guard (Jimmy Whitt) after this upcoming season.

New head coach Eric Musselman added sit-one transfers Connor Vanover and JD Notae who will debut in the winter of the 2020-21 season. There is also a chance he adds a third sit-one transfer after Delaware freshman guard Ithiel Horton took his official visit this week.

Since Musselman was hired in March, Bryce Thompson, Jaylin Williams and Moses Moody have visited unofficially. Arkansas could just take a class of homegrown prospects but they're ranked in the Rivals top 100, so it won't be easy to get them all.

Take a look at all of Arkansas's current 2020 hoops offers: