Each recruiting cycle, a Division-I football staff will offer anywhere from 80 to 400 prospects to fill up 20-25 scholarship spots. Due to the vast number of offers, it can be tough for even the most die hard fans to keep up with all the names, visits and other programs in the mix.

That's why every year HawgBeat does the hard work for the fans to put together the Big Board. It's similar to what coaching staffs all over the nation put together to keep their priorities in order. Since there's only a certain number of spots they can fill without getting their numbers out of whack, they have to keep track of their "takes," their back-ups and then the backups' backups, which are players they may offer if many of their top choices go elsewhere or if they see something new on tape that they were waiting for.

As the process plays out, recruits who commit elsewhere will be moved to the bottom of the board and new additions will take their place.

Arkansas has offered roughly 335 prospects with 9 commits through April 16. Of all the offers, 235 remain uncommitted.

***This is not the official Arkansas target board, this list was compiled based on interviews, rankings, official visits and the coaches' spring/fall recruiting activity***