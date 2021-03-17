 Army coach Jimmy Allen gives a scouting report on Arkansas Razorbacks' first NCAA Tournament opponent, Colgate Raiders
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-17 14:04:21 -0500') }} basketball Edit

HawgBeat goes 1-on-1 with Army's coach for a scouting report on Colgate

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas's journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is present by Wright's Barbecue. Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart.

MORE NCAAT COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT

2021 NCAA Tournament: Round 1 tip-off times, locations, TV

LISTEN: JCHoops Pod - March Madness feat. Eric Musselman

6 Things to Know about Colgate

Hogs' chances to advance in each stage of the Big Dance

Williams set to return for NCAA Tourney

Smith back in Indiana for collegiate finale

Arkansas men's women's hoops enjoy rare simultaneous success

Razorbacks adjust to prep in the bubble

UPDATE: Arkansas' +/- stats through 28 games

WATCH: Musselman, Moody preview matchup with Colgate

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}