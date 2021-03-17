HawgBeat goes 1-on-1 with Army's coach for a scouting report on Colgate
HawgBeat's coverage of Arkansas's journey in the 2021 NCAA tournament is present by Wright's Barbecue. Already serving up the best meats in Arkansas, you can now also find Wright's meat rub and sauces at Walmart.
MORE NCAAT COVERAGE FROM HAWGBEAT
2021 NCAA Tournament: Round 1 tip-off times, locations, TV
LISTEN: JCHoops Pod - March Madness feat. Eric Musselman
6 Things to Know about Colgate
Hogs' chances to advance in each stage of the Big Dance
Williams set to return for NCAA Tourney
Smith back in Indiana for collegiate finale
Arkansas men's women's hoops enjoy rare simultaneous success
Razorbacks adjust to prep in the bubble
UPDATE: Arkansas' +/- stats through 28 games