Coming off a walk-off victory to take this weekend’s series, Arkansas will conclude its six-game home stand with a couple of midweek games against Grand Canyon.

Here is a preview of the two-game series…

Schedule (TV)

Tuesday, March 10 - 6:30 p.m. CT (SECN+)

Wednesday, March 11 - 3 p.m. CT (SECN+)

Both midweek games will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus, meaning they can be watched online on ESPN3.com or on the WatchESPN app.

Weather Report

Temperatures will start out in the low- to mid-60s for Tuesday’s game, but dip into the mid-50s once the sun goes down, according to the Weather Channel. Although thunderstorms are expected overnight, they shouldn’t effect the first game.

Rain could possibly be a factor for Wednesday afternoon’s game, but it should otherwise be pleasant. The high is 70 degrees and it should remain in the 60s until sunset - which isn’t until 7:20 p.m.

Arkansas’ Starting Pitchers (season stats)

Tuesday - Fr. RHP Will McEntire (1 game/0 starts, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4 K/0 BB, 2 IP)

Wednesday - TBA

It’s hard to imagine a better debut than what McEntire experienced Saturday. The freshman from Bryant struck out the first three batters he faced without throwing a ball, just missing an immaculate inning because of a two-strike foul, and then needed just nine pitches to retire South Alabama in order in his next inning.

After the game, head coach Dave Van Horn said the right-hander had earned the opportunity to start one of the upcoming midweek games and he’ll get the ball Tuesday night.

The Razorbacks have not announced a starter for Wednesday, but it is expected that several young pitchers - like freshmen Blake Adams, Peyton Pallette, Zack Morris and Mark Adamiak - will get some work.

One veteran that will likely pitch is fifth-year junior Kevin Kopps, who has struggled so far this season and lost his role as the first out of the bullpen pitcher following a bad outing in Friday’s loss to the Jaguars.

“He hasn’t thrown the ball very well lately, but we’ve got to have him,” Van Horn said. “I imagine we’ll get him back out on the mound these next couple of days and see if he can do it for us a little bit.”

In the Polls

Despite going just 2-2 last week, including a midweek loss to Illinois State, Arkansas slipped just four spots to No. 15 in this week’s HawgBeat Composite Poll. Grand Canyon is unranked.

Scouting the Opponent

2019 record: 36-24 (18-9 WAC)

2020 record: 9-7

Head coach: Andy Stankeiwicz (9th season)

Grand Canyon’s starting pitchers

Tuesday - Fr. LHP Cal Lambert (7 games/1 starts, 0-1, 8.00 ERA, 8 K/5 BB, 9 IP)

Wednesday - TBA

When preparing for midweek games, Van Horn said the first thing he looks at is whether or not the opponent threw its top pitchers the weekend before and whether or not it has a conference series the following weekend.

The logic behind that is sometimes smaller teams - like Grand Canyon - will save their weekend arms for big midweek matchups.

Luckily for the Razorbacks, the Antelopes used their usual rotation against Pacific and - although it’s not a conference opponent - they travel to Baylor, another power conference foe, this weekend.

Senior right-hander Kade Mechals, the WAC Preseason Pitcher of the Year, did not pitch this weekend, but he left his last start early with an injury and is not expected to pitch. Sophomore right-hander Pierson Ohl - a preseason All-WAC pick - moved into the Friday role and gave up just one earned run in seven innings, but needed 101 pitches to do so.

However, it’s worth noting that Grand Canyon could always bring him out of the bullpen in a tight game, just like Illinois State used its ace to close out last week’s midweek game.

What we do know is that the Antelopes will start Lambert, a freshman left-hander, in the first game. His 8.00 ERA is somewhat misleading, as he had given up just one earned run in five innings (1.80 ERA) before allowing seven in a four-inning start against New Mexico last week. Before that start, he had been Grand Canyon’s most used reliever, with six appearances.

Wednesday’s starter hasn’t been announced yet, but head coach Andy Stankeiwicz has a solid staff to piece something together. The Antelopes’ 2.98 ERA ranks 47th nationally and would be 34th (2.81 ERA) if you exclude a freshman pitcher who gave up three earned runs without recording an out.

Offensively, Juan Colato is the team’s biggest threat, slashing .366/.416/.606 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. Drew Smith is the only other starter hitting above .300, as he’s hitting .323 with a team-high 14 RBIs.

As a team, though, Grand Canyon is hitting just .223. However, South Alabama was hitting just .200 before tagging the Razorbacks for 13 runs on 11 hits in Game 1 of last weekend’s series.