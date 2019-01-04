HawgBeat subscribers and Hog fans on Twitter sent in their most pressing recruiting questions of the week with just over one month until National Signing Day:

"Do we have a chance to land Tyree Jackson, and would Ben Hicks be a better fit than who's already on campus?" - @The72701 and "When is the last day to be able to sign one?" - @wdomerese

NIKKI: There is A LOT of interest out there for Tyree Jackson, including Arkansas and Miami. I don't doubt the Hogs have reached out, as they'll explore all viable options, but I don't know what the chances are, I don't know much about him. He's from Minnesota and was recruited up north the most as a 2-star. As for Hicks, he's got the experience (and success) in Morris's system going for him, and a strong arm, but I can't say with any certainty that he'd 100 percent win the job if he came here. Dead period ends January 11, last day to register for classes is January 19th, however, Morris said he will still consider transfers that can't join for spring football.

"When is Jalen Catalon announcing?"

NIKKI: He will take an official visit (his last one) to TCU and then he'll announce January 19th between Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and TCU.

"When will we know something on the JUCO LBs we are recruiting for '19?" - @FAN_OF_HOGS

NIKKI: I think it's more on their clock than our clock, but it'll all be worked out by February 6th, I can assure you that! Lakia Henry will visit Florida State so that should help him figure things out, causing the dominoes to fall accordingly.

"When should we see a rise in commitments or soft commits for the Razorbacks in the 2020 class?" - @WPSrecruiting

NIKKI: Read this!

"What players do you think Arkansas is most likely to round out the 2019 recruiting class with?" - AceHawk31 and @DMitch3520

NIKKI: Off the top of my head... Hudson Henry, Treylon Burks, A'montae Spivey, Adonis Otey, Jalen Catalon, Sci Martin, Chris Russell, Grad Transfer quarterback

This is premium content but read this!

"Any more RBs on the radar for 2019 class?" - @anthornwho

NIKKI: I'm still convinced they'll sign Spivey on National Signing Day but there's still some interest from Glover Cook from Florida, otherwise they'd probably have to revisit with some prospects that committed elsewhere.

"Best guess at next instate kid to pick up an offer (if there’s any)?" - @HawkSavage1 and "Just saw where Blayne Toll picked up an offer from TCU. Chances of an offer from Arkansas?" - @dlakes3

NIKKI: I feel like it's going to be hard for Arkansas to resist offering Toll especially with all the attention he's drawing. Arkansas wasn't convinced on him at either DE or TE when he camped this summer but he's been picking up more TE offers, including TCU. And, if he's proved himself, then it would be nice to land a probably future 4-star tight end from right in the state instead of continuing to push on a lot of other options.

"What three position groups do you see being the biggest priority in the 2020 class and who are the most realistic options?" - @MUSICCITYHAWG and "Top 3 (Realistic) RB options for 2020?" - mcbmd

NIKKI: Offensive line, wide receiver (will always be critical in Morris's system) and linebacker. I'll write a big free story on my most realistic options soon!

"Why would we have to use a scholarship on Chandler Morris?" - pigophile

NIKKI: I don't know if there's a legit rule on this or what but my personal take is that if a player has earned a scholarship based on his talent, he shouldn't have to pay no matter the income of his parents.

"How excited are you about the 2020 prospects?" - Zachary1234

NIKKI: I'm very, very excited for the 2020 cycle. There's over 130 (currently) very talented new athletes to get to know and it'll be very fun to see how and if the Arkansas staff can top what they did in 2019.

"With elite talent coming in at WR/TE why is Craddock struggling to get a better QB interested?" - Hamsammich

NIKKI: Most of the guys they've offered would fit really well in the system and they're just more under the radar than some of the top ranked prospects who've been on the recruiting scene since they were freshman. I think it's also that the program isn't known for producing prolific quarterbacks or having recent success, both things that attract quarterbacks. Fix up the offensive line, find offensive identity and then the recruiting will follow.

"Who is first to jump on board for 2020?" - DMitch3520

NIKKI: The staff will welcome plenty of elite recruits to Fayetteville starting at the end of this month and I would bet they get a commitment by the end of February. I'll predict one of the defensive 2020 in-state prospects commits, either Catrell Wallace or Jashaud Stewart.

"What are your thoughts about the impact of 2019s record will have on success in recruiting for 2020?"

NIKKI: With the 2019 schedule the way that it is, I think it would be... not good if they didn't win five games. Five games with a conference win would show recruits that they're turning things around. If Morris wins less than five, I think there will be a lot of rumbling about not enough progress/changes needing to be made, and that could hurt recruiting. Recruits want to know their head coach is going to stick around.



