HawgBeat - HawgBeat's 2020 Breakout Players of the Year

HawgBeat's 2020 Breakout Players of the Year
HawgBeat has honored the season MVPs and the most improved Hogs, but now it's time to celebrate the breakout players–the ones who made a name for themselves and earned big time snaps for the first time in their collegiate career.
Playing a bunch of youngsters in his first year as the Razorbacks head coach, Sam Pittman has given us plenty of candidates to choose from...
Eric Gregory - Defensive End
A former 4-star from the 2019 class, Eric Gregory showed signs of being able to contribute early as a true freshman but an ankle injury sidelined him for most of his first year on the Hill and he was limited to 26 snaps. In 2020, stepping up for once again injured Dorian Gerald, Gregory played 396 snaps and finished with a team-high 2.5 sacks and one of the defense's 13 interceptions. Though Zach Williams and Mataio Soli were the first to break out from Arkansas's 2019 haul on the defensive line, Gregory has moved ahead of the pack.
Brady Latham - Left Guard
