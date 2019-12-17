Early Signing Day begins December 18 and there's just two months until the regular national signing period in February. Sam Pittman and his slim crew of assistants have done their best to see their top current targets in a very short amount of time but it's really about finishing strong in this very short cycle.

We're keeping tabs on all of the targets we've identified as top priority for the new head hog so you don't have to and we'll continue to add to the (rough) HawgBeat Big Board as the regular national signing period gets closer and closer. Arkansas has room to sign as many as 21 in 2020 and that number could grow as some Razorbacks look to leave the program: