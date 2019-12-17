HawgBeat's Rough 2020 Big Board: Defense
Early Signing Day begins December 18 and there's just two months until the regular national signing period in February. Sam Pittman and his slim crew of assistants have done their best to see their top current targets in a very short amount of time but it's really about finishing strong in this very short cycle.
We're keeping tabs on all of the targets we've identified as top priority for the new head hog so you don't have to and we'll continue to add to the (rough) HawgBeat Big Board as the regular national signing period gets closer and closer. Arkansas has room to sign as many as 21 in 2020 and that number could grow as some Razorbacks look to leave the program:
Defensive Tackle
Arkansas will be attempting to replace two veteran starters on the interior of the defensive line next season. Though they signed three defensive tackles in 2019, the depth is still concerning. It would be good to get at least one.
Montra Edwards was committed to Missouri and new Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom for just five days in August of this year before reopening his recruitment. The heavy-duty defensive tackle has offers from 29 Division-I programs and he's set the three official visits he wants to take before making a final decision in February. Arkansas, Missouri (again) and Maryland will all receive officials in January.
Arkansas has also offered several junior college defensive tackles but the majority of options are currently committed elsewhere.
