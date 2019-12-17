Early Signing Day begins December 18 and there's just two months until the regular national signing period in February. Sam Pittman and his slim crew of assistants have done their best to see their top current targets in a very short amount of time but it's really about finishing strong in this very short cycle. We're keeping tabs on all of the targets we've identified as top priority for the new head hog so you don't have to and we'll continue to add to the (rough) HawgBeat Big Board as the regular national signing period gets closer and closer. Arkansas has room to sign as many as 21 in 2020 and that number could grow as some Razorbacks look to leave the program:

Quarterback

It looks like it's too late for Arkansas and 4-star in-stater Jacolby Criswell who will sign with North Carolina after being recruited faithfully by Phil Longo for two years. That leaves the Hogs in a bit of a bind with just three scholarship quarterbacks returning in 2020. Arkansas will need to identify and flip a quarterback prospect who is likely committed to another program at this point. It will be much easier to see the options once the first chunk of high schoolers sign their NLIs early. Anyone committed but not signed early is likely holding out to see what other options come their way late, making them prime candidates for a flip. The Hogs will also probably have to use the transfer portal to find some immediately eligible help at the position. While there are really only two options we'd consider viable right now (Feleipe Franks (Florida) and Jett Duffy (Texas Tech)), more names will start popping up in the spring. If all else fails, it's always worth looking into the top options at the JUCO level. Take a look at dual-threat and pro-style QB rankings from Rivals' JCGridiron.

Running Back