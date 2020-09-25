HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets

Before the SEC season gets underway on Saturday, HawgBeat is unveiling a new weekly feature: SEC Bets. Each week, we'll take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets on Friday. Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling: *Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet, lines provided by Bovada*

No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas - 3 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Georgia -28 (-105) -3800 O52.5 (-110) Arkansas +28 (-115) +1200 U52.5 (-110)

With that money line, how can you not throw at least a dollar (or 10) at the Hogs? But seriously, we'll put a bet in for Arkansas to cover the spread. We have no solid idea of what the Georgia offense will look like on Saturday under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken but given the Hogs are at home and it's the second-largest spread against the Hogs at home since 1997, we'll put the money on a backdoor cover. We'll pass on an over/under bet.

No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss - 11 a.m. Team Spread Win Total Florida -13.5 (-105) -550 O57 (-110) Ole Miss +13.5 (-115) +375 U57 (-110)

Florida was just predicted to win the East by the SEC media. They have an experienced returner in Kyle Trask and they didn't have an offseason coaching staff change. We'll bet on the Gators to cover at 13.5.

Mississippi State at No.6 LSU - 2:30 p.m. Team Spread Win Total LSU -16.5 (-115) -800 O57.5 (-105) Mississippi St +16.5 (-105) +500 U57.5 (-105)

The Tigers lost a lot of talent after winning the National Championship but with a team that recruits like they do, talent gets replenished. The LSU offense won't have the same fire power, especially without Ja'Marr Chase and I'm not sure Mississippi State will be able to throw against the LSU secondary with a lot of success, which is what Mike Leach's offense needs to do so... We'll bet on LSU to cover the spread and we'll bet on the under.

No.16 Tennessee at South Carolina - 6:30 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Tennessee -3.5 (-115) -165 O43.5 (-110) South Carolina +3.5 (-105) +145 U43.5 (-110)

I feel pretty strongly about Tennessee finally showing off the talent they always seem to under-deliver with. They won six straight to finish the 2019 season and they return eight starters on both sides of the ball. We're going to bet on Tennessee to cover and take the win money line. That's a $280 bet for a potential $200 payout–I think Tennessee's got this.

Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas AM - 6:30 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Texas A&M -30.5 (-110) n/a O46 (-110) Vanderbilt +30.5 (-110) n/a U46 (-110)

Pass.

No. 2 Alabama at Missouri - 6 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Alabama -28 (-110) -3000 O56 (-110) Missouri +28 (-110) +1125 U56 (-110)

I'm taking Alabama -28 all day.

No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn - 11 a.m. Team Spread Win Total Auburn -7.5 (-105) -290 O49.5 (-110) Kentucky +7.5 (-115) +240 U49.5 (-110)