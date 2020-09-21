HawgBeat - Arkansas Game Week Headquarters: Georgia

Arkansas kicks off a new era against Georgia at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. The game will be on SEC Network.

The Arkansas media will get head coach Sam Pittman on Monday at noon, student-athletes on Tuesday and Pittman again on Thursday.

You can hear Pittman live from the Catfish Hole on Wednesday's at 7 pm. The show will be carried throughout the state of Arkansas on the Razorback Sports Network and locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM, 95.3 FM, 99.5 FM, HD3 106.5 FM and 1290 AM.

FULL 2020 SCHEDULE

