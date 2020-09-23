HawgBeat - Razorbacks hope to showcase more aggressive defense in 2020

The Razorbacks want to dial up the pressure on offenses in 2020 under new defensive coordinator Barry Odom. With a beefed up defensive line and a new scheme, they may be in a position to make that happen.

"I think our aggressiveness to get to the ball (has improved)," defensive captain and linebacker Grant Morgan told the media Tuesday. "I think it might start with the D-line and having those big guys up front that we haven't had in a while.

"Knowing where we are, knowing the style of defense we're playing with Coach Odom, he wants us to attack the line of scrimmage every single play because he knows we've got someone else to cover us up if we hit that wrong gap a little bit. He knows that next person over the top is going to fit it perfectly so you can be more aggressive in this defense."

In 2019, Arkansas's starting defensive line averaged 267 pounds. In 2020, Jonathan Marshall, Xavier Kelly, Julius Coates and Dorian Gerald average 295.5 pounds. Former defensive coordinator John Chavis emphasized "flying to the ball" but the defense had just 21 sacks, down from 26 in 2018.

"I think the aggressiveness you're going to see, I think we're going to be able to put some pressure on some people," Morgan said. "I think just because of the way people are understanding the where and how you're supposed to get to a certain point and the urgency you're supposed to have."

Odom's "base defense" is projected to be a 4-2-5 but we'll see a lot of variation from play to play according to the former Mizzou head coach.

"I've been very multiple every place that I've been in every year, and that won't change this year," Odom said. "From an even to an odd front, you'd like to be able to do both of those with what we're seeing matching personnel, down and distance, field position."

The Razorbacks have been doing a lot more good-on-good in practice to prep for what is their toughest schedule, perhaps ever, in 2020.

"Right now we’re doing a lot of stuff based on how we want to get the best looks we can get," Morgan said of week one prep. "So we’re doing a lot of the twos servicing the ones and then the two defense services the one offense."

Filling in as dual-threat Georgia quarterback D'Wan Mathis has been Razorback freshman Malik Hornsby. Hornsby put up almost 2,000 yards passing in his senior year but also added 700+ yards rushing the football, so he's been giving the Hogs "one of the best looks," according to Morgan.

The Razorbacks know what type of mentality they want to have and what they want to accomplish but they aren't going to put specific goals down on paper.

"It's more of a game plan-specific mindset, because when you say goals, if you don't hit the goals, it can bring the group down," Marshall told the media.

Arkansas's week one challenge to bring pressure against Georgia will be one of the toughest of the season, going up against an offensive line almost exclusively recruited by head coach Sam Pittman.

"To be honest, I'm kind of excited," Marshall said. "It's a great challenge for all the D-lineman on defense to go against these guys."

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday in DWRRS.