College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Three true freshmen are in Arkansas’ two-deep for this weekend’s opener against No. 4 Georgia, according to the UA’s game notes released Monday.

In the Razorbacks’ first official depth chart under head coach Sam Pittman, safety Myles Slusher and cornerback Khari Johnson are listed as backups in the secondary and Blayne Toll is listed with an “or” alongside Hudson Henry at tight end.

Henry is one of nine redshirt freshmen and 16 second-year players featured on the depth chart, making Arkansas one of the younger teams in the SEC.

“Some of them will go out there, it’ll be the first time to be in front of the Razorback fans,” Pittman said. “But they’re the best players we have, and certainly we’re trying to get confidence in them so they’ll be ready to get out there.”

A four-star prospect out of Broken Arrow, Okla., Slusher was arguably the most heralded signee in Arkansas’ 2020 class. He’s been described by teammate and fellow safety Jalen Catalon as a “baller,” while also receiving praise from the coaching staff throughout camp.

Beating out fifth-year senior Micahh Smith, Slusher will back up returning starter Joe Foucha at the boundary safety spot.

“Slusher has been a mature, athletic guy ever since he walked in the door and I’m really, really excited about his future here,” Pittman said. “He’s a physical player, very knowledgable and well coached out of high school. And he’s got speed. Those things are certainly why he’s in our two deep.”

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Johnson was just a 5.2 two-star prospect coming out of high school in Connecticut. Most of his offers were from Group of Five or FCS programs.

Despite not being a heralded recruit, he surpassed fellow 2020 signee Nick Turner - a high three-star recruit - as well as returning players Devin Bush, LaDarrius Bishop and Malik Chavis. (Bishop is listed as the backup nickel.)

“Very talented, good man coverage corner,” Pittman said about Johnson. “Again, in order to get on the field early as freshman you have to be mature, you have to be smart, you have to understand the schematics of the game and, again, he was well coached in high school, too.”

Offensively, Toll is the only true freshman to crack the initial two-deep. It’s someone surprising considering he’s flipped back and forth between defensive end and tight end multiple times since arriving in Fayetteville as an early enrollee.

The Hazen native finally settled in at tight end a couple weeks into camp. Following the Razorbacks’ second scrimmage, Pittman told reporters that he was quickly climbing the depth chart.

Although Henry - the longtime presumed starter - has had a couple of good weeks at practice and Pittman is “feeling better and better” about tight ends, Toll could still see quite a bit of action Saturday.

“He’s been there now for…quite a while and he’s doing well,” Pittman said. “I think we’ve got the game plan where he’ll know what to do because he does have a lot of speed. He’s probably al little bit faster than Hudson would be.”

The only other true freshman on the depth chart is quarterback Malik Hornsby, but he is listed as third string behind starter Feleipe Franks and backup KJ Jefferson.

However, Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles have hinted they might have package to get more than one quarterback snaps in a game.

“We may have a package for this guy, a package for that guy, things of that nature,” Pittman said. “But again, there’s a reason a guy’s a starting quarterback and that’s the guy you want out there, so we don’t really have any, ‘Hey, we’re going to play this guy at this time or that guy at this time.’ We try to play our best quarterback and try to win the football game.”

Kickoff against the Bulldogs is schedule for 3 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on the SEC Network. For the Razorbacks complete depth chart, click here.