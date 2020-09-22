College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — After being plagued by instability at quarterback the last two years, Arkansas officially has a designated QB1 entering the 2020 season.

As expected, Feleipe Franks was listed as the starting quarterback on the Razorbacks’ depth chart released Monday. He'll be under center for this weekend's opener against No. 4 Georgia.

Although it was the first time the graduate transfer from Florida has officially been declared the starter, it had been hinted by head coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and several others throughout camp.

“He’s been running with the 1s basically ever since he got here,” Pittman said. “We don't get up in front of our team and announce who the starting quarterback is because we don't announce who the starting center is. … It’s been quite a while that we thought he was going to be the one that takes us out there and gives us the best chance to win.”

The Razorbacks are hopeful Franks will end the carousel of players who have taken snaps in recent seasons.

Two years ago, Arkansas flip-flopped between Cole Kelley and Ty Storey well into the season and true freshman Connor Noland even made a spot start because of an injury to Storey.

That was nothing compared to what unfolded last season. After once again going back and forth between quarterbacks - this time Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel - early in the season, the Razorbacks ended up using five different starters over their final five games of 2019.

Including Austin Allen in the 2017 finale, Franks will be Arkansas’ 10th different starting quarterback in 26 games. The Razorbacks used 10 different starting quarterbacks in the previous 163 games, dating back to 2005.

Injury or COVID-19 could change things, but it seems as though there is no question who the Razorbacks’ No. 1 guy is going into this season. Not only is it unlikely he’ll lose his job after Saturday’s opener, but Franks also got virtually all of the first-team reps throughout camp.

There’s a chance Arkansas might have a package for backups KJ Jefferson and Malik Hornsby, but it sounds like the days of flip-flopping under previous head coach Chad Morris will not continue under Pittman.

“There’s a reason a guy’s a starting quarterback and that’s the guy you want out there, so we don’t really have any, ‘Hey, we’re going to play this guy at this time or that guy at this time,’” Pittman said. “We try to play our best quarterback and try to win the football game.”

Kickoff against the Bulldogs is scheduled 3 p.m. CT Saturday and the game will be televised on the SEC Network.