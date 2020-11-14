HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Eight

HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Eight
Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets.
Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling:
*Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet unless otherwise specified, lines provided by Bovada*
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Vanderbilt
|
+17 (-105)
|
-1000
|
O41.5 (-110)
|
Kentucky
|
-17 (-115)
|
+600
|
U41.5 (-110)
Kentucky's offense is not very good but the spread is the only thing worth betting in this one so hopefully they have an above average day. Wildcats -17.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Arkansas
|
+16 (-110)
|
+450
|
O60.5 (-110)
|
Florida
|
-16 (-110)
|
-700
|
U60.5 (-110)
I wish the spread had stayed a little higher but there's no turning back now–the Kool Aid has been ingested. Arkansas to cover +16, the over at 60.5 and I'll put down 50 on Arkansas to win.... just in case.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Ole Miss
|
-13 (-115)
|
-500
|
O70.5 (-110)
|
South Carolina
|
+13 (-105)
|
+350
|
U70.5 (-110)
South Carolina's had a few bad weeks, so I'm betting on Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss to show up in a big way today against their SEC East opponent. Ole Miss -13.
Week 1 Results:
Gators cover Ole Miss -13.5 (Hit)
Auburn covers Kentucky -7.5 (Hit)
LSU covers Miss St -16.5 (Miss), U57.5 (Miss)
Arkansas covers Georgia +28 (Hit), Arkansas wins (Miss)
Alabama covers Missouri -28 (Miss)
Tennessee wins at SC (Hit), Tennessee covers -3.5 (Hit)
Result: +$115
Week 2 Results:
Florida cover SC -17 (Miss), Florida-SC O57.5 (Hit)
Tennessee cover Mizzou -11.5 (Hit)
A&M-Alabama O53.5 (Hit)
Ole Miss to beat Kentucky (Hit)
Vandy to cover LSU +21 (Miss)
Miss St to cover Ark -17 (Miss), $10 on Arkansas to win (Hit)
Auburn to win over Georgia (Miss)
Result: +129
Week 3 Results:
Florida to cover A&M -6 (Miss), Florida-A&M O58 (Hit)
SC- Vanderbilt O41 (Hit)
Georgia to cover Tennessee -12 (Hit)
Arkansas to cover Auburn +14 (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover Alabama +23.5 (Hit)
Miss St to win at Kentucky (Miss), Miss State-Kentucky O58 (Miss)
Result: +86.57
Week Four Results:
Auburn to cover -3 at SC (Miss), Auburn to win (Miss)
Kentucky at Tennessee O45 (Miss)
Arkansas to win at Ole Miss (Hit), U76 (Hit)
Texas A&M to cover -4.5 at Miss St (Hit)
Georgia to win at Alabama (Miss)
Result: -117
Week Five - Bye
Bye Week Total: $213.57
Week Six Results:
Georgia at Kentucky O42.5 (Miss)
Auburn to win versus LSU (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover -17.5 versus Vanderbilt (Hit)
Bama to cover -31 versus Miss St (Hit)
Arkansas to cover +14 at Texas A&M (Hit), $20 on Arkansas to win (Miss)
Florida to cover -14 versus Missouri (Hit)
Result: +335.70
Week Seven Results:
Florida to win versus Georgia (Hit)
Miss St to cover -18.5 vs Vanderbilt (Miss), O45 (Miss)
A&M to cover -10 at South Carolina (Hit)
Double on Arkansas to beat Tennessee at even odds (Hit)
Results: +210.90