HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Nine

Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate.

No. 6 Florida at Vanderbilt at 11 a.m. Team Spread Win Total Florida -31.5 (-110) n/a O69.5 (-110) Vanderbilt +31.5 (-110) n/a U69.5 (-110)

The Gators put up 63 points on Arkansas so they'll have no problem with the Commodores on Saturday morning. I'm picking Florida to cover and the over at 69.5.

LSU at Arkansas at 11 a.m. Team Spread Win Total Arkansas +1.5 (-110) EVEN O65.0 (-110) LSU -1.5 (-110) -120 U65.0 (-110)

SEC Mike picked this game as his lock for LSU to cover but I'm going to go with the even odds on depleted Arkansas to surprise and break the losing streak against the Tigers. Also taking the over at 65.

Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama at 3 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Alabama -32.5 (-110) n/a O57.5 (-110) Kentucky +32.5 (-110) n/a U57.5 (-110)

Kentucky couldn't cover against Vanderbilt so I'll be damned if I bet on them again this season. I pick Alabama to cover the biggest spread of the week at home in Tuscaloosa.

Tennessee at No. 23 Auburn at 6 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Tennessee +10.5 (-110) +300 O50.5 (-110) Auburn -10.5 (-110) -400 U50.5 (-110)

Tennessee has really struggled putting points up in their last four games so I'll take Auburn to cover and take a safe over bet at 50.5.

Mississippi State at No. 13 Georgia at 6:30 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Mississippi St +25.0 (-110) +1050 O44.0 (-105) Georgia -25.0 (-110) -2500 U44.0 (-115)

Really hope this isn't the game Mississippi State decides to show up. Georgia is finally starting former 5-star JT Daniels so maybe they can run it up on the Bulldogs from Starkville at home. Georgia to cover -25.

Missouri at South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Missouri -6 (-110) -210 O57.0 (-110) South Carolina +6 (-110) +175 U57.0 (-110)

First game without Will Muschamp, I'll bet on the Gamecocks coming out uninspired against Missouri, which could be totally wrong. Missouri covers -6... hopefully.

Week 1 Results:

Gators cover Ole Miss -13.5 (Hit)

Auburn covers Kentucky -7.5 (Hit)

LSU covers Miss St -16.5 (Miss), U57.5 (Miss)

Arkansas covers Georgia +28 (Hit), Arkansas wins (Miss)

Alabama covers Missouri -28 (Miss)

Tennessee wins at SC (Hit), Tennessee covers -3.5 (Hit) Result: +$115





Week 2 Results:

Florida cover SC -17 (Miss), Florida-SC O57.5 (Hit)

Tennessee cover Mizzou -11.5 (Hit)

A&M-Alabama O53.5 (Hit)

Ole Miss to beat Kentucky (Hit)

Vandy to cover LSU +21 (Miss)

Miss St to cover Ark -17 (Miss), $10 on Arkansas to win (Hit)

Auburn to win over Georgia (Miss) Result: +129

Week 3 Results:

Florida to cover A&M -6 (Miss), Florida-A&M O58 (Hit)

SC- Vanderbilt O41 (Hit)

Georgia to cover Tennessee -12 (Hit)

Arkansas to cover Auburn +14 (Hit)

Ole Miss to cover Alabama +23.5 (Hit)

Miss St to win at Kentucky (Miss), Miss State-Kentucky O58 (Miss) Result: +86.57

Week Four Results:

Auburn to cover -3 at SC (Miss), Auburn to win (Miss)

Kentucky at Tennessee O45 (Miss)

Arkansas to win at Ole Miss (Hit), U76 (Hit)

Texas A&M to cover -4.5 at Miss St (Hit)

Georgia to win at Alabama (Miss) Result: -117

Week Five - Bye

Bye Week Total: $213.57

Week Six Results:

Georgia at Kentucky O42.5 (Miss)

Auburn to win versus LSU (Hit)

Ole Miss to cover -17.5 versus Vanderbilt (Hit)

Bama to cover -31 versus Miss St (Hit)

Arkansas to cover +14 at Texas A&M (Hit), $20 on Arkansas to win (Miss)

Florida to cover -14 versus Missouri (Hit) Result: +335.70

Week Seven Results:

Florida to win versus Georgia (Hit)

Miss St to cover -18.5 vs Vanderbilt (Miss), O45 (Miss)

A&M to cover -10 at South Carolina (Hit)

Double on Arkansas to beat Tennessee at even odds (Hit) Results: +210.90

Week Eight Results: