HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Seven

{{ timeAgo('2020-11-07 09:48:19 -0600') }} football

HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Seven

Arkansas fans in DWRRS.
Arkansas fans in DWRRS. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets.

Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling:

*Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet unless otherwise specified, lines provided by Bovada*

No. 8 Florida vs No. 5 Georgia (in Jacksonville) at 2:30 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Georgia

-3 (-105)

-140

O54.5 (-110)

Florida

+3 (-115)

+120

U54.5 (-110)

Though Florida's defense has been weak this season, their offense should have a pretty good day against the Bulldogs. Betting on the Gators has been hit and miss this year but this is a good matchup for them. +120 for Florida to win in Jacksonville.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Vanderbilt

+18.5 (-110)

+600

O45 (-110)

Mississippi St

-18.5 (-110)

-1000

U45 (-110)

Mississippi State is going nowhere fast this season but they are still likely to put up a lot of points on the Commodores at home. Pirates -18.5 and over 45.

No. 7 Texas AM at South Carolina at 6 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Texas A&M

-10 (-110)

-360

O59 (-105)

South Carolina

+10 (-110)

+280

U59 (-115)

South Carolina had a good game versus Auburn but then fell to an average LSU team. A&M is looking good so, Aggies -10.

Tennessee at Arkansas at 6:30 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Tennessee

-1 (-110)

-120

O52.5 (-110)

Arkansas

+1 (-110)

EVEN

U52.5 (-110)

With the odds being so even, gotta go with the gut and give the Hogs my money. I'm going to double down on Arkansas to win, $200.

Week 1 Results:

Gators cover Ole Miss -13.5 (Hit)
Auburn covers Kentucky -7.5 (Hit)
LSU covers Miss St -16.5 (Miss), U57.5 (Miss)
Arkansas covers Georgia +28 (Hit), Arkansas wins (Miss)
Alabama covers Missouri -28 (Miss)
Tennessee wins at SC (Hit), Tennessee covers -3.5 (Hit)

Result: +$115

Week 2 Results:

Florida cover SC -17 (Miss), Florida-SC O57.5 (Hit)
Tennessee cover Mizzou -11.5 (Hit)
A&M-Alabama O53.5 (Hit)
Ole Miss to beat Kentucky (Hit)
Vandy to cover LSU +21 (Miss)
Miss St to cover Ark -17 (Miss), $10 on Arkansas to win (Hit)
Auburn to win over Georgia (Miss)

Result: +129

Week 3 Results:

Florida to cover A&M -6 (Miss), Florida-A&M O58 (Hit)
SC- Vanderbilt O41 (Hit)
Georgia to cover Tennessee -12 (Hit)
Arkansas to cover Auburn +14 (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover Alabama +23.5 (Hit)
Miss St to win at Kentucky (Miss), Miss State-Kentucky O58 (Miss)

Result: +86.57

Week Four Results:

Auburn to cover -3 at SC (Miss), Auburn to win (Miss)
Kentucky at Tennessee O45 (Miss)
Arkansas to win at Ole Miss (Hit), U76 (Hit)
Texas A&M to cover -4.5 at Miss St (Hit)
Georgia to win at Alabama (Miss)

Result: -117

Week Five - Bye

Bye Week Total: $213.57

Week Six

Georgia at Kentucky O42.5 (Miss)
Auburn to win versus LSU (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover -17.5 versus Vanderbilt (Hit)
Bama to cover -31 versus Miss St (Hit)
Arkansas to cover +14 at Texas A&M (Hit), $20 on Arkansas to win (Miss)
Florida to cover -14 versus Missouri (Hit)

Result: +335.70

