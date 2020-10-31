 HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Six
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-31 10:40:40 -0500') }} football Edit

HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Six

Arkansas fans in DWRRS.
Arkansas fans in DWRRS. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets.

Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling:

*Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet unless otherwise specified, lines provided by Bovada*

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky at 11 a.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Georgia

-17.5 (-110)

-1000

O42.5 (-110)

Kentucky

+17.5 (-110)

+600

U42.5 (-110)

We’ll stick to the over here.

LSU at Auburn at 2:30 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

LSU

-1 (-110)

-120

O63.5 (-105)

Auburn

+1 (-110)

EVEN

U63.5 (-115)

Feeeeeels like I might get screwed here and LSU will actually show up but I’m going with the even bet on Auburn to win.

Mississippi at Vanderbilt at 3:00 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Ole Miss

-17.5 (-115)

-750

O63.0 (-110)

Vanderbilt

+17.5 (-105)

+475

U63.0 (-110)

Ole Miss is likely to run it up on the Commodores. Ole Miss -17.5.

Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama at 6 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Alabama

-31.0 (-115)

n/a

O63.5 (-110)

Miss State

+31.0(-105)

n/a

U63.5 (-110)

Mississippi State feels like it’s in free fall right now so I’ll go with the Tide to cover at -31.

Arkansas at No. 8 Texas AM at 6:30 p.m.
Team Spread Win Total

Arkansas

+14 (-110)

+390

O53.0 (-110)

Texas A&M

-14 (-110)

-580

U53.0 (-110)

The spread moved in my favor at -14 from 11.5 a couple days ago. I’ll pick Arkansas to cover and I’ll put $20 on the Hogs to win as well.

Missouri at No. 10 Florida at 6:30 p.m.
Team Spread Win Total

Missouri

+14 (-115)

+375

O61.5 (-110)

Florida

-14 (-110)

-550

U61.5 (-110)

Florida will be looking to bounce back big after a loss to Texas A&M and a long bye. I’ll take Florida to cover and the over at 61.5.

Week 1 Results:

Gators cover Ole Miss -13.5 (Hit)
Auburn covers Kentucky -7.5 (Hit)
LSU covers Miss St -16.5 (Miss), U57.5 (Miss)
Arkansas covers Georgia +28 (Hit), Arkansas wins (Miss)
Alabama covers Missouri -28 (Miss)
Tennessee wins at SC (Hit), Tennessee covers -3.5 (Hit)

Result: +$115

Week 2 Results:

Florida cover SC -17 (Miss), Florida-SC O57.5 (Hit)
Tennessee cover Mizzou -11.5 (Hit)
A&M-Alabama O53.5 (Hit)
Ole Miss to beat Kentucky (Hit)
Vandy to cover LSU +21 (Miss)
Miss St to cover Ark -17 (Miss), $10 on Arkansas to win (Hit)
Auburn to win over Georgia (Miss)

Result: +129

Week 3 Results:

Florida to cover A&M -6 (Miss), Florida-A&M O58 (Hit)
SC- Vanderbilt O41 (Hit)
Georgia to cover Tennessee -12 (Hit)
Arkansas to cover Auburn +14 (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover Alabama +23.5 (Hit)
Miss St to win at Kentucky (Miss), Miss State-Kentucky O58 (Miss)

Result: +86.57

Week Four Results:

Auburn to cover -3 at SC (Miss), Auburn to win (Miss)
Kentucky at Tennessee O45 (Miss)
Arkansas to win at Ole Miss (Hit), U76 (Hit)
Texas A&M to cover -4.5 at Miss St (Hit)
Georgia to win at Alabama (Miss)

Result: -117

Week Five - Bye

Bye Week Total: $213.57

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF HAWGBEAT'S COVERAGE OF ARKANSAS' UPCOMING GAME AGAINST TEXAS A&M

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}