HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Six

HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Six
Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets.
Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling:
*Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet unless otherwise specified, lines provided by Bovada*
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Georgia
|
-17.5 (-110)
|
-1000
|
O42.5 (-110)
|
Kentucky
|
+17.5 (-110)
|
+600
|
U42.5 (-110)
We’ll stick to the over here.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
LSU
|
-1 (-110)
|
-120
|
O63.5 (-105)
|
Auburn
|
+1 (-110)
|
EVEN
|
U63.5 (-115)
Feeeeeels like I might get screwed here and LSU will actually show up but I’m going with the even bet on Auburn to win.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Ole Miss
|
-17.5 (-115)
|
-750
|
O63.0 (-110)
|
Vanderbilt
|
+17.5 (-105)
|
+475
|
U63.0 (-110)
Ole Miss is likely to run it up on the Commodores. Ole Miss -17.5.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Alabama
|
-31.0 (-115)
|
n/a
|
O63.5 (-110)
|
Miss State
|
+31.0(-105)
|
n/a
|
U63.5 (-110)
Mississippi State feels like it’s in free fall right now so I’ll go with the Tide to cover at -31.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Arkansas
|
+14 (-110)
|
+390
|
O53.0 (-110)
|
Texas A&M
|
-14 (-110)
|
-580
|
U53.0 (-110)
The spread moved in my favor at -14 from 11.5 a couple days ago. I’ll pick Arkansas to cover and I’ll put $20 on the Hogs to win as well.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Missouri
|
+14 (-115)
|
+375
|
O61.5 (-110)
|
Florida
|
-14 (-110)
|
-550
|
U61.5 (-110)
Florida will be looking to bounce back big after a loss to Texas A&M and a long bye. I’ll take Florida to cover and the over at 61.5.
Week 1 Results:
Gators cover Ole Miss -13.5 (Hit)
Auburn covers Kentucky -7.5 (Hit)
LSU covers Miss St -16.5 (Miss), U57.5 (Miss)
Arkansas covers Georgia +28 (Hit), Arkansas wins (Miss)
Alabama covers Missouri -28 (Miss)
Tennessee wins at SC (Hit), Tennessee covers -3.5 (Hit)
Result: +$115
Week 2 Results:
Florida cover SC -17 (Miss), Florida-SC O57.5 (Hit)
Tennessee cover Mizzou -11.5 (Hit)
A&M-Alabama O53.5 (Hit)
Ole Miss to beat Kentucky (Hit)
Vandy to cover LSU +21 (Miss)
Miss St to cover Ark -17 (Miss), $10 on Arkansas to win (Hit)
Auburn to win over Georgia (Miss)
Result: +129
Week 3 Results:
Florida to cover A&M -6 (Miss), Florida-A&M O58 (Hit)
SC- Vanderbilt O41 (Hit)
Georgia to cover Tennessee -12 (Hit)
Arkansas to cover Auburn +14 (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover Alabama +23.5 (Hit)
Miss St to win at Kentucky (Miss), Miss State-Kentucky O58 (Miss)
Result: +86.57
Week Four Results:
Auburn to cover -3 at SC (Miss), Auburn to win (Miss)
Kentucky at Tennessee O45 (Miss)
Arkansas to win at Ole Miss (Hit), U76 (Hit)
Texas A&M to cover -4.5 at Miss St (Hit)
Georgia to win at Alabama (Miss)
Result: -117
Week Five - Bye
Bye Week Total: $213.57